501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Brewers 1, Nationals 0

Brewers 1, Nationals 0

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 11:00 pm 09/01/2017 11:00pm
Share
Washington Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0
Difo 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 3 1 1 1
D.Mrphy 2b 4 0 1 0 Braun lf 2 0 0 0
Zmmrman 1b 3 0 1 0 H.Perez lf 2 0 1 0
Kndrick lf 4 0 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0
Werth rf 3 0 0 0 Do.Sntn rf 3 0 1 0
M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 0 1 0
Lind ph 1 0 0 0 Villar cf 3 0 2 0
Lobaton c 2 0 0 0 Broxton cf 0 0 0 0
Roark p 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0
Solis p 0 0 0 0 Nelson p 2 0 0 0
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 1 6 1
Washington 000 000 000—0
Milwaukee 100 000 00x—1

E_Vogt (7). DP_Washington 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Washington 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Do.Santana (24), Villar (16). HR_N.Walker (12). SB_T.Turner (38), Kendrick (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Roark L,11-9 7 5 1 1 1 10
Solis 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kintzler 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Nelson W,11-6 7 3 0 0 3 11
Hader H,7 1 0 0 0 0 3
Knebel S,32-37 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_by Nelson (Zimmerman), by Roark (Walker). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:39. A_40,044 (41,900).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?