Brewers 1, Nationals 0

Washington Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0 Difo 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 3 1 1 1 D.Mrphy 2b 4 0 1 0 Braun lf 2 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 3 0 1 0 H.Perez lf 2 0 1 0 Kndrick lf 4 0 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 Werth rf 3 0 0 0 Do.Sntn rf 3 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 0 1 0 Lind ph 1 0 0 0 Villar cf 3 0 2 0 Lobaton c 2 0 0 0 Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 Roark p 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 Solis p 0 0 0 0 Nelson p 2 0 0 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 1 6 1

Washington 000 000 000—0 Milwaukee 100 000 00x—1

E_Vogt (7). DP_Washington 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Washington 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Do.Santana (24), Villar (16). HR_N.Walker (12). SB_T.Turner (38), Kendrick (11).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Roark L,11-9 7 5 1 1 1 10 Solis 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kintzler 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Milwaukee Nelson W,11-6 7 3 0 0 3 11 Hader H,7 1 0 0 0 0 3 Knebel S,32-37 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_by Nelson (Zimmerman), by Roark (Walker). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:39. A_40,044 (41,900).

