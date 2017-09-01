Brewers 1, Nationals 0

|Washington
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D.Mrphy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Braun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Perez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kndrick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Werth rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Villar cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Lobaton c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roark p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|00x—1
E_Vogt (7). DP_Washington 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Washington 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Do.Santana (24), Villar (16). HR_N.Walker (12). SB_T.Turner (38), Kendrick (11).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Roark L,11-9
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Solis
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kintzler
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|Nelson W,11-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|11
|Hader H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Knebel S,32-37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_by Nelson (Zimmerman), by Roark (Walker). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:39. A_40,044 (41,900).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.