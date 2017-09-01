Brewers 1, Nationals 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Difo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Murphy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.317
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Kendrick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.339
|Werth rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|b-Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Lobaton c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.153
|Roark p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|4
|17
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Braun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Perez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Villar cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Broxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Nelson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|1
|11
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|00x—1
|6
|1
a-flied out for Nelson in the 7th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.
E_Vogt (7). LOB_Washington 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Santana (24), Villar (16). HR_Walker (12), off Roark. RBIs_Walker (43). SB_Turner (38), Kendrick (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Zimmerman, Werth 2, Roark); Milwaukee 3 (Nelson 2, Aguilar). RISP_Washington 0 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Arcia. GIDP_Kendrick, Arcia.
DP_Washington 1 (Lobaton, Zimmerman); Milwaukee 1 (Sogard, Arcia, Walker).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 11-9
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|105
|4.48
|Solis
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|8.35
|Kintzler
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.87
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, W, 11-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|11
|100
|3.59
|Hader, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.39
|Knebel, S, 32-37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|1.25
HBP_Nelson (Zimmerman), Roark (Walker). WP_Nelson. PB_Vogt (3).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:39. A_40,044 (41,900).
