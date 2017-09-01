Brewers 1, Nationals 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .279 Difo 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286 Murphy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .317 Zimmerman 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Kendrick lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .339 Werth rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 b-Lind ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Lobaton c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .153 Roark p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .087 Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 0 3 0 4 17

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Walker 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Braun lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Perez lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Santana rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Vogt c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Villar cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .241 Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Nelson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091 a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 1 6 1 1 11

Washington 000 000 000—0 3 0 Milwaukee 100 000 00x—1 6 1

a-flied out for Nelson in the 7th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.

E_Vogt (7). LOB_Washington 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Santana (24), Villar (16). HR_Walker (12), off Roark. RBIs_Walker (43). SB_Turner (38), Kendrick (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Zimmerman, Werth 2, Roark); Milwaukee 3 (Nelson 2, Aguilar). RISP_Washington 0 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Arcia. GIDP_Kendrick, Arcia.

DP_Washington 1 (Lobaton, Zimmerman); Milwaukee 1 (Sogard, Arcia, Walker).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, L, 11-9 7 5 1 1 1 10 105 4.48 Solis 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 8.35 Kintzler 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.87 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nelson, W, 11-6 7 3 0 0 3 11 100 3.59 Hader, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.39 Knebel, S, 32-37 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 1.25

HBP_Nelson (Zimmerman), Roark (Walker). WP_Nelson. PB_Vogt (3).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:39. A_40,044 (41,900).

