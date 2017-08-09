Zimmerman, Gonzalez pace Nats over Marlins 10-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman had four run-scoring hits, including two solo home runs, drove in five runs and became the franchise’s all-time RBI leader as the Washington Nationals defeated the Miami Marlins 10-1 on Wednesday night.

Gio Gonzalez (10-5) allowed one run over seven innings after nearly tossing a no-hitter against the Marlins in his previous start. In between, he missed a turn to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Bryce Harper had two hits and two RBIs for Washington while Howie Kendrick added three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs.

Major League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton went hitless for Miami after homering twice this series.

