Nationals 5, Astros 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kendrick lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .335 Stevenson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Difo ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .274 Murphy 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Zimmerman 1b 5 1 0 0 0 3 .300 Rendon 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .301 Wieters c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .233 Taylor cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .263 Severino dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273 b-Lind ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291 De Aza rf-lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .067 Totals 40 5 7 4 2 10

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Bregman 3b-ss 5 1 3 0 0 2 .282 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .357 Davis 3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .192 Reddick rf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .299 Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .292 Gonzalez ss-2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .303 Beltran dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .243 McCann c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .233 Fisher lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .232 a-Marisnick ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Totals 40 4 9 4 2 11

Washington 000 020 100 02—5 7 0 Houston 000 000 012 01—4 9 1

a-flied out for Fisher in the 8th. b-struck out for Severino in the 10th.

E_Keuchel (3). LOB_Washington 5, Houston 5. 2B_Rendon 2 (31), Taylor (18), Bregman (31), Gurriel (34), Beltran (25). HR_Davis (1), off Solis. RBIs_Rendon (78), Wieters (47), Taylor (36), De Aza (2), Reddick (63), Gurriel (62), McCann (49), Davis (3). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Taylor 3, De Aza); Houston 2 (Altuve, McCann). RISP_Washington 1 for 11; Houston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Wieters, Murphy, Davis. GIDP_Springer, Gurriel.

DP_Washington 2 (Difo, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Difo, Murphy, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg 6 3 0 0 1 7 90 3.10 Perez, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.25 Doolittle, H, 9 1 2 1 1 0 0 8 3.05 Kintzler, BS, 5-33 1 3 2 2 1 1 22 2.67 Albers, W, 7-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.82 Solis, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 9.37 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel 7 4 3 2 2 4 100 2.58 Martes 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.57 Gregerson 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.17 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.64 Clippard, L, 2-7 1 2 2 2 0 1 25 4.24

HBP_Clippard (Zimmerman). WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, James Hoye; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:47. A_24,761 (42,060).

