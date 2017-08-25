Nationals 5, Astros 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kendrick lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.335
|Stevenson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Difo ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Murphy 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Wieters c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Severino dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|b-Lind ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|De Aza rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.067
|Totals
|40
|5
|7
|4
|2
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Bregman 3b-ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Davis 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Reddick rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Gonzalez ss-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Beltran dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Fisher lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|a-Marisnick ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Totals
|40
|4
|9
|4
|2
|11
|Washington
|000
|020
|100
|02—5
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|012
|01—4
|9
|1
a-flied out for Fisher in the 8th. b-struck out for Severino in the 10th.
E_Keuchel (3). LOB_Washington 5, Houston 5. 2B_Rendon 2 (31), Taylor (18), Bregman (31), Gurriel (34), Beltran (25). HR_Davis (1), off Solis. RBIs_Rendon (78), Wieters (47), Taylor (36), De Aza (2), Reddick (63), Gurriel (62), McCann (49), Davis (3). SF_Rendon.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Taylor 3, De Aza); Houston 2 (Altuve, McCann). RISP_Washington 1 for 11; Houston 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Wieters, Murphy, Davis. GIDP_Springer, Gurriel.
DP_Washington 2 (Difo, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Difo, Murphy, Zimmerman).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|90
|3.10
|Perez, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.25
|Doolittle, H, 9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.05
|Kintzler, BS, 5-33
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|2.67
|Albers, W, 7-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.82
|Solis, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|9.37
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|7
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
|100
|2.58
|Martes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.57
|Gregerson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.17
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.64
|Clippard, L, 2-7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|4.24
HBP_Clippard (Zimmerman). WP_Clippard.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, James Hoye; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:47. A_24,761 (42,060).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.