Nationals 5, Astros 4

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 12:08 am 08/25/2017 12:08am
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kendrick lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .335
Stevenson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Difo ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Murphy 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Zimmerman 1b 5 1 0 0 0 3 .300
Rendon 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .301
Wieters c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .233
Taylor cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .263
Severino dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273
b-Lind ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291
De Aza rf-lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .067
Totals 40 5 7 4 2 10
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Bregman 3b-ss 5 1 3 0 0 2 .282
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .357
Davis 3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .192
Reddick rf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .299
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .292
Gonzalez ss-2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .303
Beltran dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .243
McCann c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .233
Fisher lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .232
a-Marisnick ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Totals 40 4 9 4 2 11
Washington 000 020 100 02—5 7 0
Houston 000 000 012 01—4 9 1

a-flied out for Fisher in the 8th. b-struck out for Severino in the 10th.

E_Keuchel (3). LOB_Washington 5, Houston 5. 2B_Rendon 2 (31), Taylor (18), Bregman (31), Gurriel (34), Beltran (25). HR_Davis (1), off Solis. RBIs_Rendon (78), Wieters (47), Taylor (36), De Aza (2), Reddick (63), Gurriel (62), McCann (49), Davis (3). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Taylor 3, De Aza); Houston 2 (Altuve, McCann). RISP_Washington 1 for 11; Houston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Wieters, Murphy, Davis. GIDP_Springer, Gurriel.

DP_Washington 2 (Difo, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Difo, Murphy, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg 6 3 0 0 1 7 90 3.10
Perez, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.25
Doolittle, H, 9 1 2 1 1 0 0 8 3.05
Kintzler, BS, 5-33 1 3 2 2 1 1 22 2.67
Albers, W, 7-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.82
Solis, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 9.37
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel 7 4 3 2 2 4 100 2.58
Martes 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.57
Gregerson 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.17
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.64
Clippard, L, 2-7 1 2 2 2 0 1 25 4.24

HBP_Clippard (Zimmerman). WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, James Hoye; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:47. A_24,761 (42,060).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

