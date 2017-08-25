501.5
Nationals 5, Astros 4, 11 innings,

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 12:08 am 08/25/2017 12:08am
Washington Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kndrick lf 5 0 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 5 0 0 0
Stvnson rf 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b-ss 5 1 3 0
Difo ss 5 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0
D.Mrphy 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 2 1 1 1
Zmmrman 1b 5 1 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 5 1 1 1
Rendon 3b 3 1 2 1 Y.Grrel 1b 5 0 1 1
Wieters c 4 2 2 1 Ma.Gnza ss-2b 5 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 5 0 1 1 Beltran dh 3 1 1 0
P.Svrno dh 3 0 1 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 1 1
Lind ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Fisher lf 2 0 0 0
De Aza rf-lf 4 0 0 1 Mrsnick ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 40 5 7 4 Totals 40 4 9 4
Washington 000 020 100 02—5
Houston 000 000 012 01—4

E_Keuchel (3). DP_Washington 2. LOB_Washington 5, Houston 5. 2B_Rendon 2 (31), M.Taylor (18), Bregman (31), Y.Gurriel (34), Beltran (25). HR_J.Davis (1). SF_Rendon (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg 6 3 0 0 1 7
Perez H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Doolittle H,9 1 2 1 1 0 0
Kintzler BS,5 1 3 2 2 1 1
Albers W,7-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Solis S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Houston
Keuchel 7 4 3 2 2 4
Martes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gregerson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 3
Clippard L,2-7 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Clippard (Zimmerman). WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, James Hoye; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:47. A_24,761 (42,060).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
