Nationals 5, Astros 4, 11 innings,

Washington Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Kndrick lf 5 0 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 5 0 0 0 Stvnson rf 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b-ss 5 1 3 0 Difo ss 5 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 D.Mrphy 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 2 1 1 1 Zmmrman 1b 5 1 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 5 1 1 1 Rendon 3b 3 1 2 1 Y.Grrel 1b 5 0 1 1 Wieters c 4 2 2 1 Ma.Gnza ss-2b 5 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 5 0 1 1 Beltran dh 3 1 1 0 P.Svrno dh 3 0 1 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 1 1 Lind ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Fisher lf 2 0 0 0 De Aza rf-lf 4 0 0 1 Mrsnick ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 40 5 7 4 Totals 40 4 9 4

Washington 000 020 100 02—5 Houston 000 000 012 01—4

E_Keuchel (3). DP_Washington 2. LOB_Washington 5, Houston 5. 2B_Rendon 2 (31), M.Taylor (18), Bregman (31), Y.Gurriel (34), Beltran (25). HR_J.Davis (1). SF_Rendon (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Strasburg 6 3 0 0 1 7 Perez H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 Doolittle H,9 1 2 1 1 0 0 Kintzler BS,5 1 3 2 2 1 1 Albers W,7-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Solis S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Houston Keuchel 7 4 3 2 2 4 Martes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gregerson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 3 Clippard L,2-7 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Clippard (Zimmerman). WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, James Hoye; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:47. A_24,761 (42,060).

