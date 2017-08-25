Nationals 5, Astros 4, 11 innings,

|Washington
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kndrick lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b-ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Difo ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Y.Grrel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Wieters c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Ma.Gnza ss-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Beltran dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|P.Svrno dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Lind ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|De Aza rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Mrsnick ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|5
|7
|4
|Totals
|40
|4
|9
|4
|Washington
|000
|020
|100
|02—5
|Houston
|000
|000
|012
|01—4
E_Keuchel (3). DP_Washington 2. LOB_Washington 5, Houston 5. 2B_Rendon 2 (31), M.Taylor (18), Bregman (31), Y.Gurriel (34), Beltran (25). HR_J.Davis (1). SF_Rendon (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Strasburg
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Perez H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle H,9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kintzler BS,5
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Albers W,7-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Solis S,1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|Keuchel
|7
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Martes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gregerson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clippard L,2-7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by Clippard (Zimmerman). WP_Clippard.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, James Hoye; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:47. A_24,761 (42,060).
