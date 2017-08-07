Nationals 3, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .295 Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .277 Yelich cf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .281 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Dietrich 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .242 c-Rojas ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Telis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .185 Aviles ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 O’Grady p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Despaigne p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Moore ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Totals 33 2 6 2 3 10

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Kendrick lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .339 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Lind ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .300 1-Jackson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Harper rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .327 Zimmerman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .305 Murphy 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .332 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Wieters c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .246 Difo ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .272 Scherzer p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Totals 28 3 7 3 1 6

Miami 000 011 000—2 6 0 Washington 010 100 01x—3 7 1

a-walked for Steckenrider in the 7th. b-singled for Kintzler in the 8th. c-singled for Dietrich in the 9th. d-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Lind in the 8th.

E_Wieters (4). LOB_Miami 7, Washington 4. 2B_Dietrich (17), Telis (2). HR_Stanton (37), off Scherzer; Harper (29), off Despaigne. RBIs_Stanton (80), Despaigne (1), Harper (82), Wieters (44), Lind (38). SB_Yelich (10). S_Stevenson.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dietrich, Telis); Washington 1 (Zimmerman). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Washington 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Goodwin. LIDP_Goodwin. GIDP_Difo.

DP_Miami 2 (Aviles, Telis), (Gordon, Telis).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA O’Grady 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2 18 5.47 Despaigne 3 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 58 4.38 Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.70 Tazawa 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.81 Garcia, L, 0-2 1 3 1 1 0 0 17 3.49 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 7 5 2 2 2 9 114 2.23 Kintzler, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.55 Doolittle, S, 9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.56

Inherited runners-scored_Despaigne 1-1. HBP_Despaigne (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:58. A_21,799 (41,418).

