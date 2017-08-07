Nationals 3, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Yelich cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Dietrich 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|c-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Telis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Aviles ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|O’Grady p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Despaigne p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Suzuki ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Tazawa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Moore ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Kendrick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Lind ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|1-Jackson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.305
|Murphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Difo ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Stevenson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|1
|6
|Miami
|000
|011
|000—2
|6
|0
|Washington
|010
|100
|01x—3
|7
|1
a-walked for Steckenrider in the 7th. b-singled for Kintzler in the 8th. c-singled for Dietrich in the 9th. d-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Lind in the 8th.
E_Wieters (4). LOB_Miami 7, Washington 4. 2B_Dietrich (17), Telis (2). HR_Stanton (37), off Scherzer; Harper (29), off Despaigne. RBIs_Stanton (80), Despaigne (1), Harper (82), Wieters (44), Lind (38). SB_Yelich (10). S_Stevenson.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dietrich, Telis); Washington 1 (Zimmerman). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Washington 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Goodwin. LIDP_Goodwin. GIDP_Difo.
DP_Miami 2 (Aviles, Telis), (Gordon, Telis).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|O’Grady
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|5.47
|Despaigne
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|58
|4.38
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.70
|Tazawa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.81
|Garcia, L, 0-2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.49
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|114
|2.23
|Kintzler, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.55
|Doolittle, S, 9-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.56
Inherited runners-scored_Despaigne 1-1. HBP_Despaigne (Rendon).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:58. A_21,799 (41,418).
