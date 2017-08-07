501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals 3, Marlins 2

Nationals 3, Marlins 2

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 10:12 pm 08/07/2017 10:12pm
Share
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .277
Yelich cf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .281
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Dietrich 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .242
c-Rojas ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Telis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .185
Aviles ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
O’Grady p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Despaigne p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Moore ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Totals 33 2 6 2 3 10
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Kendrick lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .339
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Lind ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .300
1-Jackson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .327
Zimmerman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .305
Murphy 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .332
Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Wieters c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .246
Difo ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .272
Scherzer p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Totals 28 3 7 3 1 6
Miami 000 011 000—2 6 0
Washington 010 100 01x—3 7 1

a-walked for Steckenrider in the 7th. b-singled for Kintzler in the 8th. c-singled for Dietrich in the 9th. d-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Lind in the 8th.

E_Wieters (4). LOB_Miami 7, Washington 4. 2B_Dietrich (17), Telis (2). HR_Stanton (37), off Scherzer; Harper (29), off Despaigne. RBIs_Stanton (80), Despaigne (1), Harper (82), Wieters (44), Lind (38). SB_Yelich (10). S_Stevenson.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dietrich, Telis); Washington 1 (Zimmerman). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Washington 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Goodwin. LIDP_Goodwin. GIDP_Difo.

DP_Miami 2 (Aviles, Telis), (Gordon, Telis).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
O’Grady 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2 18 5.47
Despaigne 3 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 58 4.38
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.70
Tazawa 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.81
Garcia, L, 0-2 1 3 1 1 0 0 17 3.49
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 7 5 2 2 2 9 114 2.23
Kintzler, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.55
Doolittle, S, 9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.56

Inherited runners-scored_Despaigne 1-1. HBP_Despaigne (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:58. A_21,799 (41,418).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?