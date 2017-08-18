Nationals 2, Padres 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kendrick rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.344
|Difo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Murphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.310
|Lind lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.304
|Stevenson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Jackson p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|5
|13
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Pirela lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Solarte ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Spangenberg 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Chacin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|a-Cordoba ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|1
|7
|Washington
|001
|000
|010—2
|4
|0
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000—1
|8
|0
a-walked for Stammen in the 7th. b-struck out for Kintzler in the 9th. c-popped out for Maton in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Kendrick (12), Margot (14), Pirela (21), Myers (21). HR_Zimmerman (29), off Yates. RBIs_Zimmerman (86), Lind (40), Pirela (30). SB_Cordoba (2). SF_Lind. S_Difo.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Zimmerman, Wieters 2, Jackson); San Diego 5 (Asuaje, Solarte, Myers, Renfroe, Hedges). RISP_Washington 0 for 4; San Diego 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Murphy, Spangenberg. GIDP_Murphy, Wieters, Pirela.
DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Murphy, Zimmerman); San Diego 2 (Chacin, Solarte, Myers), (Asuaje, Solarte, Myers).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, W, 4-2
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|4
|83
|3.43
|Kintzler, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.48
|Doolittle, S, 13-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.06
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|104
|3.98
|Stammen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.68
|Yates, L, 2-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|16
|3.95
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.55
Chacin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0. HBP_Chacin 2 (Murphy,Rendon), Kintzler (Myers).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Winters; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:01. A_22,097 (42,302).
