Nationals 2, Padres 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kendrick rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .344 Difo ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .278 Murphy 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .326 Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .310 Lind lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .304 Stevenson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Rendon 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .304 Wieters c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Jackson p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 27 2 4 2 5 13

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270 Asuaje 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Pirela lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .296 Solarte ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Myers 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .242 Spangenberg 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Chacin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 a-Cordoba ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Totals 34 1 8 1 1 7

Washington 001 000 010—2 4 0 San Diego 001 000 000—1 8 0

a-walked for Stammen in the 7th. b-struck out for Kintzler in the 9th. c-popped out for Maton in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Kendrick (12), Margot (14), Pirela (21), Myers (21). HR_Zimmerman (29), off Yates. RBIs_Zimmerman (86), Lind (40), Pirela (30). SB_Cordoba (2). SF_Lind. S_Difo.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Zimmerman, Wieters 2, Jackson); San Diego 5 (Asuaje, Solarte, Myers, Renfroe, Hedges). RISP_Washington 0 for 4; San Diego 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Murphy, Spangenberg. GIDP_Murphy, Wieters, Pirela.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Murphy, Zimmerman); San Diego 2 (Chacin, Solarte, Myers), (Asuaje, Solarte, Myers).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson, W, 4-2 7 8 1 1 1 4 83 3.43 Kintzler, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.48 Doolittle, S, 13-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.06 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin 5 3 1 1 4 6 104 3.98 Stammen 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.68 Yates, L, 2-4 1 1 1 1 0 3 16 3.95 Maton 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.55

Chacin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0. HBP_Chacin 2 (Murphy,Rendon), Kintzler (Myers).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Winters; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:01. A_22,097 (42,302).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.