501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals 2, Padres 1

Nationals 2, Padres 1

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 1:20 am 08/18/2017 01:20am
Share
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kendrick rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .344
Difo ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .278
Murphy 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .326
Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .310
Lind lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .304
Stevenson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Rendon 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .304
Wieters c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Jackson p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 2 4 2 5 13
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270
Asuaje 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Pirela lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .296
Solarte ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Myers 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .242
Spangenberg 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Chacin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
a-Cordoba ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Totals 34 1 8 1 1 7
Washington 001 000 010—2 4 0
San Diego 001 000 000—1 8 0

a-walked for Stammen in the 7th. b-struck out for Kintzler in the 9th. c-popped out for Maton in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Kendrick (12), Margot (14), Pirela (21), Myers (21). HR_Zimmerman (29), off Yates. RBIs_Zimmerman (86), Lind (40), Pirela (30). SB_Cordoba (2). SF_Lind. S_Difo.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Zimmerman, Wieters 2, Jackson); San Diego 5 (Asuaje, Solarte, Myers, Renfroe, Hedges). RISP_Washington 0 for 4; San Diego 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Murphy, Spangenberg. GIDP_Murphy, Wieters, Pirela.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Murphy, Zimmerman); San Diego 2 (Chacin, Solarte, Myers), (Asuaje, Solarte, Myers).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson, W, 4-2 7 8 1 1 1 4 83 3.43
Kintzler, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.48
Doolittle, S, 13-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.06
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin 5 3 1 1 4 6 104 3.98
Stammen 2 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.68
Yates, L, 2-4 1 1 1 1 0 3 16 3.95
Maton 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.55

Chacin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0. HBP_Chacin 2 (Murphy,Rendon), Kintzler (Myers).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Winters; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:01. A_22,097 (42,302).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?