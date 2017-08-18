Nationals 2, Padres 1

Washington San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Kndrick rf-lf 3 1 1 0 Margot cf 4 1 2 0 Difo ss 2 0 0 0 Asuaje 2b 4 0 1 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 0 0 Pirela lf 4 0 2 1 Zmmrman 1b 3 1 1 1 Solarte ss 4 0 1 0 Lind lf 2 0 0 1 Myers 1b 3 0 2 0 Stvnson rf 0 0 0 0 Spngnbr 3b 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 2 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Wieters c 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 4 0 1 0 Chacin p 2 0 0 0 E.Jcksn p 3 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Cordoba ph 0 0 0 0 Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 H.Sanch ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 27 2 4 2 Totals 34 1 8 1

Washington 001 000 010—2 San Diego 001 000 000—1

DP_Washington 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Kendrick (12), Margot (14), Pirela (21), Myers (21). HR_Zimmerman (29). SB_Cordoba (2). SF_Lind (4). S_Difo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Jackson W,4-2 7 8 1 1 1 4 Kintzler H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Doolittle S,13-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 San Diego Chacin 5 3 1 1 4 6 Stammen 2 0 0 0 0 2 Yates L,2-4 1 1 1 1 0 3 Maton 1 0 0 0 1 2

Chacin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Chacin (Murphy), by Chacin (Rendon), by Kintzler (Myers).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Winters; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:01. A_22,097 (42,302).

