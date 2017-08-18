501.5
Nationals 2, Padres 1

Nationals 2, Padres 1

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 1:20 am 08/18/2017 01:20am
Washington San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kndrick rf-lf 3 1 1 0 Margot cf 4 1 2 0
Difo ss 2 0 0 0 Asuaje 2b 4 0 1 0
D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 0 0 Pirela lf 4 0 2 1
Zmmrman 1b 3 1 1 1 Solarte ss 4 0 1 0
Lind lf 2 0 0 1 Myers 1b 3 0 2 0
Stvnson rf 0 0 0 0 Spngnbr 3b 4 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 2 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Wieters c 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 4 0 1 0 Chacin p 2 0 0 0
E.Jcksn p 3 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Cordoba ph 0 0 0 0
Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0
H.Sanch ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 2 4 2 Totals 34 1 8 1
Washington 001 000 010—2
San Diego 001 000 000—1

DP_Washington 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Kendrick (12), Margot (14), Pirela (21), Myers (21). HR_Zimmerman (29). SB_Cordoba (2). SF_Lind (4). S_Difo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Jackson W,4-2 7 8 1 1 1 4
Kintzler H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Doolittle S,13-14 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Chacin 5 3 1 1 4 6
Stammen 2 0 0 0 0 2
Yates L,2-4 1 1 1 1 0 3
Maton 1 0 0 0 1 2

Chacin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Chacin (Murphy), by Chacin (Rendon), by Kintzler (Myers).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Winters; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:01. A_22,097 (42,302).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

