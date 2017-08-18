Nationals 2, Padres 1

|Washington
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kndrick rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Difo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pirela lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Solarte ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lind lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Stvnson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chacin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Jcksn p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cordoba ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Sanch ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Washington
|001
|000
|010—2
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000—1
DP_Washington 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Kendrick (12), Margot (14), Pirela (21), Myers (21). HR_Zimmerman (29). SB_Cordoba (2). SF_Lind (4). S_Difo (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Jackson W,4-2
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Kintzler H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle S,13-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|Chacin
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Stammen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yates L,2-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Chacin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Chacin (Murphy), by Chacin (Rendon), by Kintzler (Myers).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Winters; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:01. A_22,097 (42,302).
