501.5
Marlins 7, Nationals 3

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:24 pm 08/08/2017 10:24pm
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .296
Stanton rf 4 2 1 3 1 2 .277
Yelich cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .278
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299
Dietrich 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .246
Telis 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .172
McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suzuki lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Rojas ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .298
Worley p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
a-Moore ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Totals 33 7 6 7 4 8
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodwin cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .244
Sanchez 2b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .276
Harper rf 2 0 0 2 2 0 .326
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Lind lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .305
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .304
Difo ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Lobaton c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .160
Cole p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blanton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Stevenson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .143
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .332
Totals 34 3 11 3 3 4
Miami 000 130 300—7 6 1
Washington 001 000 200—3 11 1

a-popped out for Worley in the 7th. b-singled for Perez in the 7th. c-lined out for Albers in the 9th.

E_Rojas (5), Sanchez (2). LOB_Miami 6, Washington 9. 2B_Gordon (16), Goodwin 2 (20), Sanchez (1). HR_Dietrich (7), off Cole; Stanton (38), off Cole. RBIs_Gordon (24), Stanton 3 (83), Dietrich 3 (36), Sanchez (2), Harper 2 (84). SB_Difo (5). CS_Sanchez (2). SF_Harper. S_Worley, Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Telis); Washington 3 (Lobaton, Cole 2). RISP_Miami 3 for 5; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Harper. LIDP_Zimmerman. GIDP_Zimmerman.

DP_Miami 3 (Realmuto, Dietrich), (Rojas, Gordon, Telis), (Moore, Suzuki).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Worley, W, 2-2 6 6 1 1 3 2 88 4.82
McGowan 1 3 2 2 0 0 9 3.43
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.51
Ziegler 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.91
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 1-2 5 4 4 4 1 5 96 5.62
Solis 1 0 1 1 1 0 16 11.57
Blanton 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 3 7.34
Perez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.55
Albers 2 0 0 0 1 3 28 2.13

Solis pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 2-2. HBP_Cole (Telis), Perez (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ryan Additon; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:07. A_25,406 (41,418).

MLB News Sports Washington Nationals
