Marlins 7, Nationals 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Stanton rf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.277
|Yelich cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Dietrich 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.246
|Telis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|McGowan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suzuki lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Rojas ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Worley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Moore ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|33
|7
|6
|7
|4
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodwin cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|.326
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Lind lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Lobaton c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Cole p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blanton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Totals
|34
|3
|11
|3
|3
|4
|Miami
|000
|130
|300—7
|6
|1
|Washington
|001
|000
|200—3
|11
|1
a-popped out for Worley in the 7th. b-singled for Perez in the 7th. c-lined out for Albers in the 9th.
E_Rojas (5), Sanchez (2). LOB_Miami 6, Washington 9. 2B_Gordon (16), Goodwin 2 (20), Sanchez (1). HR_Dietrich (7), off Cole; Stanton (38), off Cole. RBIs_Gordon (24), Stanton 3 (83), Dietrich 3 (36), Sanchez (2), Harper 2 (84). SB_Difo (5). CS_Sanchez (2). SF_Harper. S_Worley, Sanchez.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Telis); Washington 3 (Lobaton, Cole 2). RISP_Miami 3 for 5; Washington 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Harper. LIDP_Zimmerman. GIDP_Zimmerman.
DP_Miami 3 (Realmuto, Dietrich), (Rojas, Gordon, Telis), (Moore, Suzuki).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Worley, W, 2-2
|6
|6
|1
|1
|3
|2
|88
|4.82
|McGowan
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|3.43
|Steckenrider
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.51
|Ziegler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.91
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 1-2
|5
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|96
|5.62
|Solis
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|11.57
|Blanton
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|7.34
|Perez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.55
|Albers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|2.13
Solis pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 2-2. HBP_Cole (Telis), Perez (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ryan Additon; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:07. A_25,406 (41,418).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.