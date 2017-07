Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT Saturday BASEBALL

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City at Atlanta United, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying, Budapest, 8 a.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck, Overton’s 150 Qualifying, Long Pond, Pa., 10 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, US Cellular 250 Qualifying, Newton, Iowa, 12:05 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck, Overton’s 150, Long Pond, Pa., 1 p.m.

IndyCar, Honda Indy 200, Lexington, Ohio, 2:05 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, US Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

NHRA, Toyota Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals Qualifying, 4:10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, German Championships, Hamburg

ATP World Tour, J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open, Gstaad

ATP World Tour, BB&T Atlanta Open

WTA, JiangXi Open, Nanchang, China

WTA, Ericsson Open, Bastad, Sweden

Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Oakville, Ontario

PGA Tour Champions/European Senior Tour, The Senior Open Championship, Bridgend, Wales

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open, Irvine, Scotland

European Tour, Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany

Web.com Tour, Digital Ally Open, Overland Park, Kan.

USGA, U.S. Girls Junior Amateur, Augusta, Mo.

Sunday BASEBALL

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m.

Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Cooperstown, N.Y., 1:30 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

MLS

NYC FC at Toronto FC, 2 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, 8 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Overton’s 400 Qualifying, Long Pond, Pa., 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Overton’s 400, Long Pond, Pa., 3 p.m.

NHRA, Toyota Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals, 3 p.m.

IndyCar, Honda Indy 200, Lexington, Ohio, 3:40 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, German Championships, Hamburg

ATP World Tour, J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open, Gstaad

ATP World Tour, BB&T Atlanta Open

WTA, JiangXi Open, Nanchang, China

WTA, Ericsson Open, Bastad, Sweden

Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Oakville, Ontario

PGA Tour Champions/European Senior Tour, The Senior Open Championship, Bridgend, Wales

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open, Irvine, Scotland

European Tour, Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany

Web.com Tour, Digital Ally Open, Overland Park, Kan.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.