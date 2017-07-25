501.5
Strasburg avoids disabled list for now, could make next start

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP July 25, 2017 3:40 pm 07/25/2017 03:40pm
WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg may make his next start as planned Saturday against the Colorado Rockies despite leaving his last start early, Dusty Baker said Tuesday.

Baker said during his pregame availability that he hopes Strasburg will make his next start. Strasburg met with team doctors and doesn’t need a MRI.

The right-hander, who turned 29 last week, is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 20 starts this season. He exited Sunday’s start at Arizona after two scoreless innings in which he walked three batters, throwing 51 pitches.

Strasburg has stayed off the disabled list this season after landing on the DL twice in both the 2015 and 2016 campaigns.

