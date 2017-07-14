Nationals 5, Reds 0

|Washington
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Goodwin cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hmilton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Difo ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cozart ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Drew 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Schbler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heisey lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Gnzal p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adleman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hrnnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kvlehan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wjcchws p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Storen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcantr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cngrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Washington
|202
|010
|000—5
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Goodwin (10), Rendon (22), Wieters (14), Duvall (28). HR_Harper 2 (22). SB_Schebler (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Gonzalez W,8-4
|8
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Albers
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grace S,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|Adleman L,5-7
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Hernandez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wojciechowski
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Storen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cingrani
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:55. A_28,916 (42,319).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.