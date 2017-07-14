501.5
Nationals 5, Reds 0

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 10:15 pm 07/14/2017 10:15pm
Washington Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodwin cf 5 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0
Difo ss 5 1 1 0 Cozart ss 4 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 3 2 3 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
Zmmrman 1b 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 2 0
Drew 2b 4 0 1 1 Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 2 1 Schbler rf 4 0 1 0
Wieters c 3 0 2 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0
Heisey lf 4 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 0
G.Gnzal p 4 0 0 0 Adleman p 1 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0 A.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0
Wjcchws p 0 0 0 0
Storen p 0 0 0 0
Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0
Cngrani p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 33 0 7 0
Washington 202 010 000—5
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0

DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Goodwin (10), Rendon (22), Wieters (14), Duvall (28). HR_Harper 2 (22). SB_Schebler (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gonzalez W,8-4 8 1-3 4 0 0 2 6
Albers 1-3 3 0 0 0 1
Grace S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Adleman L,5-7 4 1-3 7 5 5 3 4
Hernandez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Wojciechowski 2 0 0 0 0 4
Storen 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cingrani 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:55. A_28,916 (42,319).

