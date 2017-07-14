Nationals 5, Reds 0

Washington Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Goodwin cf 5 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Difo ss 5 1 1 0 Cozart ss 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 3 2 3 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 2 0 Drew 2b 4 0 1 1 Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 2 1 Schbler rf 4 0 1 0 Wieters c 3 0 2 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 Heisey lf 4 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 G.Gnzal p 4 0 0 0 Adleman p 1 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 A.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 Wjcchws p 0 0 0 0 Storen p 0 0 0 0 Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0 Cngrani p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 33 0 7 0

Washington 202 010 000—5 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0

DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Goodwin (10), Rendon (22), Wieters (14), Duvall (28). HR_Harper 2 (22). SB_Schebler (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Gonzalez W,8-4 8 1-3 4 0 0 2 6 Albers 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 Grace S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati Adleman L,5-7 4 1-3 7 5 5 3 4 Hernandez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Wojciechowski 2 0 0 0 0 4 Storen 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cingrani 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:55. A_28,916 (42,319).

