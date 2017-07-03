Nationals 3, Mets 2

|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Goodwin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Cbrra 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Raburn ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cespdes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Rvera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|T.d’Arn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sanchez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drew ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Strsbrg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blanton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edgin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|002—2
|Washington
|000
|000
|021—3
E_Reyes (7). DP_New York 2. LOB_New York 6, Washington 8. HR_Granderson (13), M.Taylor (12). SB_Difo (2). CS_Reyes (2). S_Matz (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Matz
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Blevins
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sewald L,0-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Edgin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Salas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Strasburg
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Grace
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Blanton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solis H,4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Albers W,4-1 BS,3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP_Strasburg.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, John Libka; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:18. A_41,681 (41,418).