Washington Nationals

Nationals 3, Mets 2

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 9:34 pm 07/03/2017 09:34pm
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Reyes ss 4 0 2 0 Goodwin lf 3 0 1 0
A.Cbrra 2b 2 0 0 0 Raburn ph-lf 1 1 1 1
Cespdes lf 4 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 3 1 1 2
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 0 1 0
T.Rvera 3b 3 1 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 0 0
Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0
Salas p 0 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 1 0 0
T.d’Arn c 3 0 0 0 Difo 2b 3 0 1 0
Grndrsn ph 1 1 1 2 Sanchez ss 3 0 0 0
R.Rvera c 0 0 0 0 Drew ph 0 0 0 0
Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 Strsbrg p 2 0 0 0
Matz p 2 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Blanton p 0 0 0 0
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 D.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0
Edgin p 0 0 0 0 Solis p 0 0 0 0
Flores 1b 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0
Lind ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 31 3 6 3
New York 000 000 002—2
Washington 000 000 021—3

E_Reyes (7). DP_New York 2. LOB_New York 6, Washington 8. HR_Granderson (13), M.Taylor (12). SB_Difo (2). CS_Reyes (2). S_Matz (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz 7 4 0 0 2 4
Blevins 1-3 1 2 2 2 0
Sewald L,0-3 1 0 1 1 1 0
Edgin 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Salas 0 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Strasburg 7 2 0 0 3 6
Grace 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Blanton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Solis H,4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Albers W,4-1 BS,3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

WP_Strasburg.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, John Libka; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:18. A_41,681 (41,418).

Washington Nationals