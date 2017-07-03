Nationals 3, Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .209 Cabrera 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .260 Cespedes lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 T.Rivera 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .284 Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 c-Granderson ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .237 R.Rivera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flores 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Totals 30 2 6 2 4 7

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodwin lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 b-Raburn ph-lf 1 1 1 1 1 0 .308 Taylor cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .281 Harper rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .318 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .330 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Wieters c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .241 Difo 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .202 Sanchez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Drew ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .311 Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .139 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blanton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Lind ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Totals 31 3 6 3 6 4

New York 000 000 002—2 6 1 Washington 000 000 021—3 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Blanton in the 8th. b-walked for Goodwin in the 8th. c-homered for d’Arnaud in the 9th. d-walked for Sanchez in the 9th. e-flied out for Albers in the 9th.

E_Reyes (7). LOB_New York 6, Washington 8. HR_Granderson (13), off Albers; Taylor (12), off Blevins. RBIs_Granderson 2 (36), Taylor 2 (35), Raburn (2). SB_Difo (2). CS_Reyes (2). S_Matz.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Cespedes, d’Arnaud 2); Washington 3 (Rendon, Sanchez, Strasburg). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Zimmerman, Lind. GIDP_Zimmerman, Wieters.

DP_New York 2 (T.Rivera, Cabrera, Duda), (Reyes, Cabrera, Duda).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 7 4 0 0 2 4 112 2.12 Blevins 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 20 3.21 Sewald, L, 0-3 1 0 1 1 1 0 20 4.46 Edgin 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.69 Salas 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 6.31 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg 7 2 0 0 3 6 105 3.28 Grace 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 10 4.50 Blanton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 8.10 Solis, H, 4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 9.00 Albers, W, 4-1, BS, 3-5 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 2.03

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0, Edgin 1-0, Salas 2-1, Blanton 2-0, Albers 1-1. WP_Strasburg.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, John Libka; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:18. A_41,681 (41,418).