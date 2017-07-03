501

Washington Nationals

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals 3, Mets 2

Nationals 3, Mets 2

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 9:34 pm 07/03/2017 09:34pm
Share
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .209
Cabrera 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .260
Cespedes lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
T.Rivera 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .284
Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228
c-Granderson ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .237
R.Rivera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flores 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Totals 30 2 6 2 4 7
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodwin lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
b-Raburn ph-lf 1 1 1 1 1 0 .308
Taylor cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .281
Harper rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .318
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .330
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Wieters c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .241
Difo 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .202
Sanchez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Drew ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .311
Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .139
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blanton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Lind ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Totals 31 3 6 3 6 4
New York 000 000 002—2 6 1
Washington 000 000 021—3 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Blanton in the 8th. b-walked for Goodwin in the 8th. c-homered for d’Arnaud in the 9th. d-walked for Sanchez in the 9th. e-flied out for Albers in the 9th.

E_Reyes (7). LOB_New York 6, Washington 8. HR_Granderson (13), off Albers; Taylor (12), off Blevins. RBIs_Granderson 2 (36), Taylor 2 (35), Raburn (2). SB_Difo (2). CS_Reyes (2). S_Matz.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Cespedes, d’Arnaud 2); Washington 3 (Rendon, Sanchez, Strasburg). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Zimmerman, Lind. GIDP_Zimmerman, Wieters.

DP_New York 2 (T.Rivera, Cabrera, Duda), (Reyes, Cabrera, Duda).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 7 4 0 0 2 4 112 2.12
Blevins 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 20 3.21
Sewald, L, 0-3 1 0 1 1 1 0 20 4.46
Edgin 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.69
Salas 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 6.31
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg 7 2 0 0 3 6 105 3.28
Grace 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 10 4.50
Blanton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 8.10
Solis, H, 4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 9.00
Albers, W, 4-1, BS, 3-5 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 2.03

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0, Edgin 1-0, Salas 2-1, Blanton 2-0, Albers 1-1. WP_Strasburg.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, John Libka; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:18. A_41,681 (41,418).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals 3, Mets 2
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Nationals