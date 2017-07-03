Nationals 3, Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Cabrera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|Cespedes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|T.Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|c-Granderson ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|R.Rivera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Edgin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flores 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|4
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodwin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|b-Raburn ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.281
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Wieters c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Sanchez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Drew ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blanton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|6
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|002—2
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|021—3
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Blanton in the 8th. b-walked for Goodwin in the 8th. c-homered for d’Arnaud in the 9th. d-walked for Sanchez in the 9th. e-flied out for Albers in the 9th.
E_Reyes (7). LOB_New York 6, Washington 8. HR_Granderson (13), off Albers; Taylor (12), off Blevins. RBIs_Granderson 2 (36), Taylor 2 (35), Raburn (2). SB_Difo (2). CS_Reyes (2). S_Matz.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Cespedes, d’Arnaud 2); Washington 3 (Rendon, Sanchez, Strasburg). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Washington 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Zimmerman, Lind. GIDP_Zimmerman, Wieters.
DP_New York 2 (T.Rivera, Cabrera, Duda), (Reyes, Cabrera, Duda).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|112
|2.12
|Blevins
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|3.21
|Sewald, L, 0-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|4.46
|Edgin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.69
|Salas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.31
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|105
|3.28
|Grace
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.50
|Blanton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8.10
|Solis, H, 4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|9.00
|Albers, W, 4-1, BS, 3-5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.03
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0, Edgin 1-0, Salas 2-1, Blanton 2-0, Albers 1-1. WP_Strasburg.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, John Libka; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:18. A_41,681 (41,418).