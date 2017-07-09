Nationals 10, Braves 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Camargo 2b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.327
|F.Freeman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.348
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Phillips ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|3
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodwin cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Difo ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.330
|Murphy 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.342
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.304
|Wieters c
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.240
|Heisey lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.132
|Ross p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Grace p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Drew ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Blanton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|10
|12
|10
|7
|9
|Atlanta
|003
|002
|000—
|5
|7
|1
|Washington
|300
|120
|13x—10
|12
|1
a-grounded out for Newcomb in the 5th. b-flied out for Grace in the 6th. c-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. d-struck out for Romero in the 8th. e-flied out for Morris in the 9th.
E_Flowers (2), Harper (2). LOB_Atlanta 4, Washington 8. 2B_Camargo (11), M.Adams 2 (15), Murphy (29), Rendon (21), Heisey (2). HR_F.Freeman (16), off Ross; Camargo (1), off Grace. RBIs_Camargo (14), F.Freeman 3 (33), Markakis (46), Harper (65), Zimmerman (63), Murphy 2 (64), Rendon 2 (54), Wieters 3 (36), Heisey (4). SB_Rendon (5). SF_Zimmerman, Wieters.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Flowers, Peterson); Washington 5 (Difo 2, Zimmerman, Rendon, Wieters). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 9; Washington 7 for 16.
GIDP_F.Freeman, Heisey.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, M.Adams); Washington 1 (Rendon, Difo, Zimmerman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb, L, 1-4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|7
|97
|4.26
|Krol
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|5.46
|Jackson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.62
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.70
|S.Freeman
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|24
|3.38
|Morris
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|63
|5.01
|Grace, W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|27
|3.93
|Blanton, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.36
|Romero, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.63
|Perez
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.50
|Albers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.93
Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0, Morris 1-0, Albers 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:32. A_35,030 (41,418).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.