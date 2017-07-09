Nationals 10, Braves 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .302 Camargo 2b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .327 F.Freeman 3b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .348 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .293 Markakis rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .284 M.Adams 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .292 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Phillips ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Totals 33 5 7 5 3 7

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodwin cf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .255 Difo ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .245 Harper rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .325 Zimmerman 1b 3 1 0 1 1 2 .330 Murphy 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .342 Rendon 3b 3 2 2 2 2 0 .304 Wieters c 2 0 1 3 1 1 .240 Heisey lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .132 Ross p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Grace p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Drew ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Blanton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Lind ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 10 12 10 7 9

Atlanta 003 002 000— 5 7 1 Washington 300 120 13x—10 12 1

a-grounded out for Newcomb in the 5th. b-flied out for Grace in the 6th. c-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. d-struck out for Romero in the 8th. e-flied out for Morris in the 9th.

E_Flowers (2), Harper (2). LOB_Atlanta 4, Washington 8. 2B_Camargo (11), M.Adams 2 (15), Murphy (29), Rendon (21), Heisey (2). HR_F.Freeman (16), off Ross; Camargo (1), off Grace. RBIs_Camargo (14), F.Freeman 3 (33), Markakis (46), Harper (65), Zimmerman (63), Murphy 2 (64), Rendon 2 (54), Wieters 3 (36), Heisey (4). SB_Rendon (5). SF_Zimmerman, Wieters.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Flowers, Peterson); Washington 5 (Difo 2, Zimmerman, Rendon, Wieters). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 9; Washington 7 for 16.

GIDP_F.Freeman, Heisey.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, M.Adams); Washington 1 (Rendon, Difo, Zimmerman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb, L, 1-4 4 4 4 4 4 7 97 4.26 Krol 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 20 5.46 Jackson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 3.62 Ramirez 1 0 1 0 1 0 16 2.70 S.Freeman 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 24 3.38 Morris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross 3 1-3 3 3 3 2 3 63 5.01 Grace, W, 1-0 2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1 27 3.93 Blanton, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 7.36 Romero, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.63 Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.50 Albers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.93

Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0, Morris 1-0, Albers 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:32. A_35,030 (41,418).

