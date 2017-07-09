501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals 10, Braves 5

Nationals 10, Braves 5

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 5:19 pm 07/09/2017 05:19pm
Share
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .302
Camargo 2b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .327
F.Freeman 3b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .348
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .293
Markakis rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .284
M.Adams 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .292
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Phillips ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Totals 33 5 7 5 3 7
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodwin cf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .255
Difo ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .245
Harper rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .325
Zimmerman 1b 3 1 0 1 1 2 .330
Murphy 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .342
Rendon 3b 3 2 2 2 2 0 .304
Wieters c 2 0 1 3 1 1 .240
Heisey lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .132
Ross p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Grace p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Drew ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Blanton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Lind ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 10 12 10 7 9
Atlanta 003 002 000— 5 7 1
Washington 300 120 13x—10 12 1

a-grounded out for Newcomb in the 5th. b-flied out for Grace in the 6th. c-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. d-struck out for Romero in the 8th. e-flied out for Morris in the 9th.

E_Flowers (2), Harper (2). LOB_Atlanta 4, Washington 8. 2B_Camargo (11), M.Adams 2 (15), Murphy (29), Rendon (21), Heisey (2). HR_F.Freeman (16), off Ross; Camargo (1), off Grace. RBIs_Camargo (14), F.Freeman 3 (33), Markakis (46), Harper (65), Zimmerman (63), Murphy 2 (64), Rendon 2 (54), Wieters 3 (36), Heisey (4). SB_Rendon (5). SF_Zimmerman, Wieters.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Flowers, Peterson); Washington 5 (Difo 2, Zimmerman, Rendon, Wieters). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 9; Washington 7 for 16.

GIDP_F.Freeman, Heisey.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, M.Adams); Washington 1 (Rendon, Difo, Zimmerman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb, L, 1-4 4 4 4 4 4 7 97 4.26
Krol 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 20 5.46
Jackson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 3.62
Ramirez 1 0 1 0 1 0 16 2.70
S.Freeman 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 24 3.38
Morris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross 3 1-3 3 3 3 2 3 63 5.01
Grace, W, 1-0 2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1 27 3.93
Blanton, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 7.36
Romero, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.63
Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.50
Albers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.93

Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-0, Morris 1-0, Albers 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:32. A_35,030 (41,418).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?