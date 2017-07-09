Nationals 10, Braves 5

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Goodwin cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Camargo 2b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Difo ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|F.Frman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|M.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|D.Mrphy 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heisey lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ross p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drew ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blanton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bra.Phl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rmero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|10
|12
|10
|Atlanta
|003
|002
|000—
|5
|Washington
|300
|120
|13x—10
E_Harper (2), Flowers (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Washington 8. 2B_Camargo (11), M.Adams 2 (15), D.Murphy (29), Rendon (21), Heisey (2). HR_Camargo (1), F.Freeman (16). SB_Rendon (5). SF_Zimmerman (4), Wieters (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Newcomb L,1-4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Krol
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Jackson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Morris
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Ross
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Grace W,1-0
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Blanton H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perez
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:32. A_35,030 (41,418).
