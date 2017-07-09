501.5
Nationals 10, Braves 5

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 5:18 pm 07/09/2017 05:18pm
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 3 1 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 2 1 0
Camargo 2b 3 2 3 1 Difo ss 4 2 2 0
F.Frman 3b 4 2 2 3 Harper rf 4 2 2 1
M.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 3 1 0 1
Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 1 D.Mrphy 2b 5 1 2 2
M.Adams 1b 4 0 2 0 Rendon 3b 3 2 2 2
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 Wieters c 2 0 1 3
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Heisey lf 4 0 1 1
Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 J.Ross p 1 0 1 0
L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 1 0 0 0
Krol p 0 0 0 0 Drew ph 1 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Blanton p 0 0 0 0
Bra.Phl ph 1 0 0 0 E.Rmero p 0 0 0 0
Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0 Lind ph 1 0 0 0
S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 O.Perez p 0 0 0 0
Morris p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0
J.Ptrsn ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 10 12 10
Atlanta 003 002 000— 5
Washington 300 120 13x—10

E_Harper (2), Flowers (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Washington 8. 2B_Camargo (11), M.Adams 2 (15), D.Murphy (29), Rendon (21), Heisey (2). HR_Camargo (1), F.Freeman (16). SB_Rendon (5). SF_Zimmerman (4), Wieters (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Newcomb L,1-4 4 4 4 4 4 7
Krol 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Jackson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Ramirez 1 0 1 0 1 0
Freeman 2-3 4 3 3 0 2
Morris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Ross 3 1-3 3 3 3 2 3
Grace W,1-0 2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1
Blanton H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romero H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2
Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0
Albers 1 0 0 0 0 1

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:32. A_35,030 (41,418).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
