Nationals 10, Braves 5

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 3 1 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 2 1 0 Camargo 2b 3 2 3 1 Difo ss 4 2 2 0 F.Frman 3b 4 2 2 3 Harper rf 4 2 2 1 M.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 3 1 0 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 1 D.Mrphy 2b 5 1 2 2 M.Adams 1b 4 0 2 0 Rendon 3b 3 2 2 2 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 Wieters c 2 0 1 3 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Heisey lf 4 0 1 1 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 J.Ross p 1 0 1 0 L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 1 0 0 0 Krol p 0 0 0 0 Drew ph 1 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Blanton p 0 0 0 0 Bra.Phl ph 1 0 0 0 E.Rmero p 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0 Lind ph 1 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 O.Perez p 0 0 0 0 Morris p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 10 12 10

Atlanta 003 002 000— 5 Washington 300 120 13x—10

E_Harper (2), Flowers (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Washington 8. 2B_Camargo (11), M.Adams 2 (15), D.Murphy (29), Rendon (21), Heisey (2). HR_Camargo (1), F.Freeman (16). SB_Rendon (5). SF_Zimmerman (4), Wieters (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Newcomb L,1-4 4 4 4 4 4 7 Krol 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 Jackson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Ramirez 1 0 1 0 1 0 Freeman 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 Morris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Washington Ross 3 1-3 3 3 3 2 3 Grace W,1-0 2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1 Blanton H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romero H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2 Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0 Albers 1 0 0 0 0 1

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:32. A_35,030 (41,418).

