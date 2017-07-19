Harper gets 4 hits to win Trout duel, Nats beat Angels 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Harper went 4 for 4 with a homer, and he tripled and scored on Ryan Zimmerman’s tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning of the Washington Nationals’ sixth straight victory, 4-3 over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Harper and Mike Trout traded first-inning homers, but Harper won the superstar duel with another spectacular offensive game in his 24-for-51 July. He barely missed hitting for the cycle when he was out by a few millimeters at second while trying to stretch a single in the third inning.

Trout went 1 for 4 with an RBI groundout in the ninth as the Angels rallied against new Washington reliever Sean Doolittle, who got a hairy save.

Albert Pujols flied out to left to end it, stranding Kole Calhoun at second.

Edwin Jackson (1-0) pitched seven innings of stellar three-hit ball in his first appearance in five years for the Nationals, who recalled him before the game.

Anthony Rendon hit a tying homer in the seventh for Washington, and Adam Lind added a ninth-inning homer.

Martin Maldonado also homered for the Angels, who have lost eight of 11.

Harper and Zimmerman got back-to-back hits off Cam Bedrosian (2-2) to push the NL East leaders to their 10th win in 12 games.

Harper extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and Rendon got a hit in his 12th straight game. Both tied the longest streaks of their careers.

Harper hit his 24th homer of the season over Trout’s head in center with two outs in the first. The shot was his fourth homer and eighth RBI in 18 at-bats on Washington’s road trip.

Trout connected a few minutes later, driving the 17th homer of his injury-affected season to nearly the same spot as Harper’s blast, near the fake rock pile beyond center field.

After Trout’s homer, Jackson retired 13 consecutive Angels until Maldonado sneaked his career-best 10th homer just inside the left-field foul pole leading off the sixth.

Rendon tied it again in the seventh, putting his 20th homer over the bullpens beyond left field.

NEW GUYS

Relievers Ryan Madson and Doolittle made their Washington debuts after arriving in a trade with Oakland on Sunday. Madson pitched a perfect eighth before Doolittle’s adventure, which included Calhoun’s double high off the right field wall.

SPOT START

Jackson began the season with Baltimore before signing with Washington as a minor-league free agent one month ago. The well-traveled right-hander went 10-11 for the Nats in 2012, but pitched for five clubs before rejoining Washington and then getting a spot start when Joe Ross got hurt.

Jesse Chavez kept pace with Jackson for Los Angeles, pitching into the seventh and allowing just two runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Jayson Werth told reporters he has a broken bone in his left foot, rather than a bruise. He played with a hairline fracture in his toe earlier in the year, but this injury has kept him out for six weeks. He is already participating in baseball activities.

Angels: OF Cameron Maybin left the game in the first inning after he injured his right knee while sliding awkwardly into second base. The left fielder leads the AL with 25 steals, but he dragged his leg behind him while getting caught on his latest attempt.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Gio Gonzalez (8-4, 2.66 ERA) has been having an outstanding summer, but he had lost three straight starts before dazzling Cincinnati last week by pitching scoreless four-hit ball into the ninth.

Angels: Alex Meyer (3-5, 4.18 ERA) will return from the minors to make his 13th start of a fairly solid season. He hasn’t pitched for Los Angeles since July 3, however.

