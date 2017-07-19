Angels’ Cameron Maybin sprains knee in awkward slide

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Maybin sprained his right knee while sliding awkwardly into second base Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-3 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Maybin opened the first inning with a single, but Nationals starter Edwin Jackson pitched out when Maybin took off to steal second. Maybin then adjusted his slide too late and dragged his right leg awkwardly behind him.

“As soon as I slid, I felt something like a little pop, and I was just uneasy about it,” Maybin said. “It was just an awkward play. I thought I heard contact, and looked for the ball, and then I realized there was going to be a play. At the last minute I thought, ‘You’ve got to get down,’ and unfortunately my leg got caught behind me.”

The Angels’ training staff came to his aid, and a grimacing Maybin was helped to the dugout.

An MRI exam revealed the sprained ligament. The injury typically requires two to four weeks of recovery.

“I’m glad that the results are probably the best that they could have been,” Maybin said. “I’m a pretty quick healer. Just got to stay positive.”

Maybin began the night batting .236 in his debut season with the Angels. His first-inning single was just his third hit in 35 at-bats, but he leads the AL with 25 stolen bases.

Ben Revere replaced Maybin in left field, and he’ll probably get the bulk of Maybin’s playing time during the absence.

