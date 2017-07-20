Angels 7, Nationals 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodwin cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Raburn lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Murphy 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .337 Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .323 Lind dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .323 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .318 Wieters c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Drew ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Heisey rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .159 Totals 28 0 1 0 1 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Escobar 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .286 Trout cf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .335 Pujols dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .239 Cron 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .228 Simmons ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .287 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Robinson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Pennington 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .243 Revere lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .225 Totals 32 7 9 7 4 6

Washington 000 000 000—0 1 1 Los Angeles 200 002 30x—7 9 0

E_Wieters (3). LOB_Washington 2, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Goodwin (12). HR_Cron (4), off Gonzalez; Trout (18), off Blanton. RBIs_Escobar (26), Trout 2 (40), Pujols (57), Cron 2 (18), Simmons (40). SB_Revere (10). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Raburn). RISP_Washington 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 3.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez, L, 8-5 5 2-3 5 4 4 3 3 107 2.83 Blanton 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 16 7.77 Albers 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 1.85 Romero 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.59 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Meyer, W, 4-5 7 1 0 0 1 7 88 3.74 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 2.56 Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.06

Blanton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blanton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:47. A_41,065 (43,250).

