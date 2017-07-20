Angels 7, Nationals 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Raburn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Murphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Lind dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Drew ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Heisey rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.335
|Pujols dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.228
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Robinson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Pennington 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Revere lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|4
|6
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|200
|002
|30x—7
|9
|0
E_Wieters (3). LOB_Washington 2, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Goodwin (12). HR_Cron (4), off Gonzalez; Trout (18), off Blanton. RBIs_Escobar (26), Trout 2 (40), Pujols (57), Cron 2 (18), Simmons (40). SB_Revere (10). SF_Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Raburn). RISP_Washington 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 3.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez, L, 8-5
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|107
|2.83
|Blanton
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|7.77
|Albers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.85
|Romero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.59
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Meyer, W, 4-5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|88
|3.74
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.56
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.06
Blanton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Blanton 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:47. A_41,065 (43,250).
