501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Angels 7, Nationals 0

Angels 7, Nationals 0

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 1:05 am 07/20/2017 01:05am
Share
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodwin cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Raburn lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Murphy 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .337
Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .323
Lind dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .323
Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .318
Wieters c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Drew ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Heisey rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .159
Totals 28 0 1 0 1 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Escobar 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .286
Trout cf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .335
Pujols dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .239
Cron 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .228
Simmons ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .287
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Robinson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Pennington 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .243
Revere lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .225
Totals 32 7 9 7 4 6
Washington 000 000 000—0 1 1
Los Angeles 200 002 30x—7 9 0

E_Wieters (3). LOB_Washington 2, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Goodwin (12). HR_Cron (4), off Gonzalez; Trout (18), off Blanton. RBIs_Escobar (26), Trout 2 (40), Pujols (57), Cron 2 (18), Simmons (40). SB_Revere (10). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Raburn). RISP_Washington 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 3.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez, L, 8-5 5 2-3 5 4 4 3 3 107 2.83
Blanton 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 16 7.77
Albers 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 1.85
Romero 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.59
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Meyer, W, 4-5 7 1 0 0 1 7 88 3.74
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 2.56
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.06

Blanton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blanton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:47. A_41,065 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?