Angels 7, Nationals 0

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 1:05 am 07/20/2017 01:05am
Washington Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodwin cf 4 0 1 0 Y.Escbr 3b 5 2 2 1
Raburn lf 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 3 2 1 2
D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 0 0 Pujols dh 3 1 1 1
Zmmrman 1b 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 2 2
Lind dh 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 2 0 0 1
Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0
Wieters c 3 0 0 0 S.Rbnsn rf 4 0 0 0
Drew ss 3 0 0 0 Pnnngtn 2b 4 0 2 0
Heisey rf 3 0 0 0 Revere lf 4 1 1 0
Totals 28 0 1 0 Totals 32 7 9 7
Washington 000 000 000—0
Los Angeles 200 002 30x—7

E_Wieters (3). LOB_Washington 2, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Goodwin (12). HR_Trout (18), Cron (4). SB_Revere (10). SF_Simmons (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gonzalez L,8-5 5 2-3 5 4 4 3 3
Blanton 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Albers 1 0 0 0 1 2
Romero 1 1 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Meyer W,4-5 7 1 0 0 1 7
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Blanton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:47. A_41,065 (43,250).

