Angels 7, Nationals 0

|Washington
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Escbr 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Raburn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|D.Mrphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Lind dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rbnsn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drew ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pnnngtn 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Heisey rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Revere lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|Los Angeles
|200
|002
|30x—7
E_Wieters (3). LOB_Washington 2, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Goodwin (12). HR_Trout (18), Cron (4). SB_Revere (10). SF_Simmons (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Gonzalez L,8-5
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Blanton
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Albers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Romero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Meyer W,4-5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Blanton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:47. A_41,065 (43,250).
