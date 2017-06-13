Zimmerman homers twice in return as Nats beat Braves 10-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman hit his 18th and 19th home runs of the season in his return from back soreness, and the Washington Nationals scored five sixth-inning runs against R.A. Dickey to defeat the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman hit his 18th and 19th home runs of the season in his return from back soreness, and the Washington Nationals scored five sixth-inning runs against R.A. Dickey to defeat the Atlanta Braves 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Zimmerman went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs to help Washington snap a four-game slide after sitting out the last three.

Daniel Murphy homered, doubled and had three hits and two RBIs as the NL-East leading Nationals scored eight runs against a second Braves starter in as many nights.

Unlike Monday, Washington’s bullpen held firm Tuesday with four relievers combining for 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Gott (1-0) worked out of the sixth for his first victory as a National.

Dickey (4-5) went five-plus innings while allowing his most runs since April 24, 2015.

Atlanta’s Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer. Dansby Swanson and Brandon Phillips both had three hits for the Braves.