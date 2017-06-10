800

Washington Nationals

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Rangers 6, Nationals 3

Rangers 6, Nationals 3

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 4:31 pm 06/10/2017 04:31pm
Share
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .301
Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Lucroy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Choo rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .249
Andrus ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .302
Beltre 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .379
1-Kozma pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
f-Gallo ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .204
Mazara lf 4 1 1 1 1 3 .292
Chirinos c 5 1 1 3 0 2 .237
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .205
Rua 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .204
a-Hoying ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .232
M.Perez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Barnette p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Profar ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .114
Totals 40 6 9 6 3 17
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .322
Murphy 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .341
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .288
Lind 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .333
Taylor cf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .250
Raburn lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .231
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
O.Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Drew ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .296
2-Difo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Ross ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Lobaton c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133
d-Wieters ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .160
Goodwin lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Totals 40 3 10 3 2 14
Texas 000 100 002 03—6 9 0
Washington 000 003 000 00—3 10 0

a-popped out for Rua in the 8th. b-popped out for Jeffress in the 8th. c-doubled for O.Perez in the 9th. d-grounded out for Lobaton in the 9th. e-grounded out for Claudio in the 10th. f-doubled for Kozma in the 11th. g-struck out for Kelley in the 11th.

1-ran for Beltre in the 9th. 2-ran for Drew in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 4, Washington 7. 2B_DeShields (6), Mazara (14), Gallo (9), Harper (15), Drew (2). HR_Choo (8), off Glover; Chirinos (7), off Kelley; Lind (5), off Barnette. RBIs_Choo (28), Andrus (33), Mazara (40), Chirinos 3 (20), Rendon (38), Lind 2 (23). SB_DeShields 2 (12), Choo (5), Andrus (15), Beltre (1). CS_Andrus (5), Taylor (2). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor 2); Washington 3 (Turner 3). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Washington 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Choo, Chirinos, Wieters. FIDP_Chirinos. GIDP_Rendon.

DP_Texas 1 (Beltre, Rua); Washington 1 (Harper, Lobaton).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Perez 5 7 2 2 1 5 98 4.56
Barnette 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 6.08
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.48
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 1.98
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.67
Kela, W, 3-1 2 0 0 0 0 4 26 3.42
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 6 3 1 1 1 9 105 2.91
Albers, H, 6 2 1 0 0 0 4 29 1.08
Glover 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 18 5.12
O.Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.26
Romero 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.13
Kelley, L, 3-2 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 17 7.47

M.Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Leclerc pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnette 2-2, Claudio 1-0, O.Perez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_4:14. A_32,157 (41,418).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Rangers 6, Nationals 3
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Nationals