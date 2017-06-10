Rangers 6, Nationals 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .301 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Lucroy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Choo rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .249 Andrus ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .302 Beltre 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .379 1-Kozma pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 f-Gallo ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .204 Mazara lf 4 1 1 1 1 3 .292 Chirinos c 5 1 1 3 0 2 .237 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .205 Rua 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .204 a-Hoying ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .232 M.Perez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Barnette p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Profar ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .114 Totals 40 6 9 6 3 17

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .322 Murphy 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .341 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .288 Lind 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .333 Taylor cf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .250 Raburn lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .231 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O.Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Drew ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .296 2-Difo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Ross ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Lobaton c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133 d-Wieters ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .160 Goodwin lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Totals 40 3 10 3 2 14

Texas 000 100 002 03—6 9 0 Washington 000 003 000 00—3 10 0

a-popped out for Rua in the 8th. b-popped out for Jeffress in the 8th. c-doubled for O.Perez in the 9th. d-grounded out for Lobaton in the 9th. e-grounded out for Claudio in the 10th. f-doubled for Kozma in the 11th. g-struck out for Kelley in the 11th.

1-ran for Beltre in the 9th. 2-ran for Drew in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 4, Washington 7. 2B_DeShields (6), Mazara (14), Gallo (9), Harper (15), Drew (2). HR_Choo (8), off Glover; Chirinos (7), off Kelley; Lind (5), off Barnette. RBIs_Choo (28), Andrus (33), Mazara (40), Chirinos 3 (20), Rendon (38), Lind 2 (23). SB_DeShields 2 (12), Choo (5), Andrus (15), Beltre (1). CS_Andrus (5), Taylor (2). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor 2); Washington 3 (Turner 3). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Washington 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Choo, Chirinos, Wieters. FIDP_Chirinos. GIDP_Rendon.

DP_Texas 1 (Beltre, Rua); Washington 1 (Harper, Lobaton).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Perez 5 7 2 2 1 5 98 4.56 Barnette 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 6.08 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.48 Leclerc 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 1.98 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.67 Kela, W, 3-1 2 0 0 0 0 4 26 3.42 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 6 3 1 1 1 9 105 2.91 Albers, H, 6 2 1 0 0 0 4 29 1.08 Glover 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 18 5.12 O.Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.26 Romero 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.13 Kelley, L, 3-2 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 17 7.47

M.Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Leclerc pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnette 2-2, Claudio 1-0, O.Perez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_4:14. A_32,157 (41,418).