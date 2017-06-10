Rangers 6, Nationals 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Leclerc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Lucroy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.249
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Beltre 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.379
|1-Kozma pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|f-Gallo ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Mazara lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.292
|Chirinos c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.237
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Rua 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|a-Hoying ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|M.Perez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Barnette p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Profar ph-1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Totals
|40
|6
|9
|6
|3
|17
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.322
|Murphy 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.341
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Lind 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Raburn lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O.Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Drew ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|2-Difo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Ross ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Lobaton c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|d-Wieters ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Gonzalez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|Goodwin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Totals
|40
|3
|10
|3
|2
|14
|Texas
|000
|100
|002
|03—6
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|003
|000
|00—3
|10
|0
a-popped out for Rua in the 8th. b-popped out for Jeffress in the 8th. c-doubled for O.Perez in the 9th. d-grounded out for Lobaton in the 9th. e-grounded out for Claudio in the 10th. f-doubled for Kozma in the 11th. g-struck out for Kelley in the 11th.
1-ran for Beltre in the 9th. 2-ran for Drew in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 4, Washington 7. 2B_DeShields (6), Mazara (14), Gallo (9), Harper (15), Drew (2). HR_Choo (8), off Glover; Chirinos (7), off Kelley; Lind (5), off Barnette. RBIs_Choo (28), Andrus (33), Mazara (40), Chirinos 3 (20), Rendon (38), Lind 2 (23). SB_DeShields 2 (12), Choo (5), Andrus (15), Beltre (1). CS_Andrus (5), Taylor (2). SF_Rendon.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor 2); Washington 3 (Turner 3). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Washington 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Andrus, Choo, Chirinos, Wieters. FIDP_Chirinos. GIDP_Rendon.
DP_Texas 1 (Beltre, Rua); Washington 1 (Harper, Lobaton).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Perez
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|98
|4.56
|Barnette
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|6.08
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.48
|Leclerc
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.98
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.67
|Kela, W, 3-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|3.42
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|105
|2.91
|Albers, H, 6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|1.08
|Glover
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|5.12
|O.Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.26
|Romero
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.13
|Kelley, L, 3-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|17
|7.47
M.Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Leclerc pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barnette 2-2, Claudio 1-0, O.Perez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_4:14. A_32,157 (41,418).