Washington Nationals

Nationals 13, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 1:33 am 06/03/2017 01:33am
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 6 1 2 1 0 2 .263
Werth lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .270
Difo lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Murphy 2b 6 2 4 2 0 1 .335
Zimmerman 1b 5 1 2 1 1 0 .369
Lind dh 5 1 1 1 1 0 .328
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .296
Wieters c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .271
Taylor cf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .271
Goodwin rf 5 1 4 2 0 1 .310
Totals 47 13 20 13 3 6
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 2 1 1 2 2 1 .192
Pinder ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .287
Rosales 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
a-Canha ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .291
Healy dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Vogt c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .222
Plouffe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
R.Davis cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .205
Totals 32 3 7 3 4 8
Washington 011 401 240—13 20 1
Oakland 002 000 001— 3 7 0

a-grounded out for K.Davis in the 8th.

E_Murphy (5). LOB_Washington 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Rendon (12), Wieters (9), Taylor (7), Alonso (8). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Taylor (5), off Triggs; Murphy (10), off Triggs; Werth (8), off Neal; Goodwin (1), off Neal; Rendon (10), off Neal; Joyce (6), off Strasburg; Alonso (15), off Treinen. RBIs_Turner (24), Werth (18), Murphy 2 (38), Zimmerman (45), Lind (17), Rendon 3 (35), Wieters (18), Taylor (16), Goodwin 2 (5), Joyce 2 (21), Alonso (32). SB_Turner (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Turner, Lind, Rendon 2); Oakland 2 (K.Davis, Vogt). RISP_Washington 7 for 13; Oakland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Taylor, Pinder, Lowrie. GIDP_Plouffe, R.Davis, Canha.

DP_Washington 3 (Murphy, Turner, Zimmerman), (Turner, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Turner, Murphy, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 7-1 7 4 2 2 3 7 100 2.91
Treinen 2 3 1 1 1 1 32 6.66
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Triggs, L, 5-5 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 3 81 3.36
Montas 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 4.67
Neal 3 1-3 9 7 7 0 1 69 9.95
Coulombe 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.60
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 1 1 26 3.22

Inherited runners-scored_Montas 2-1. WP_Triggs.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:15. A_20,813 (37,090).

Washington Nationals