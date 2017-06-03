Washington Nationals

Nationals 13, Athletics 3

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 1:33 am 06/03/2017 01:33am
Washington Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 6 1 2 1 Joyce rf 2 1 1 2
Werth lf 4 2 2 1 Pinder ss 4 0 0 0
Difo lf 1 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0
D.Mrphy 2b 6 2 4 2 Rosales 2b 0 0 0 0
Zmmrman 1b 5 1 2 1 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0
Lind dh 5 1 1 1 Canha ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 3 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1
Wieters c 5 1 1 1 Healy dh 4 0 1 0
M.Tylor cf 5 2 2 1 Vogt c 4 0 2 0
Goodwin rf 5 1 4 2 Plouffe 3b 4 0 0 0
Ra.Dvis cf 3 1 1 0
Totals 47 13 20 13 Totals 32 3 7 3
Washington 011 401 240—13
Oakland 002 000 001— 3

E_D.Murphy (5). DP_Washington 3. LOB_Washington 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Rendon (12), Wieters (9), M.Taylor (7), Alonso (8). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Werth (8), D.Murphy (10), Rendon (10), M.Taylor (5), Goodwin (1), Joyce (6), Alonso (15). SB_T.Turner (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg W,7-1 7 4 2 2 3 7
Treinen 2 3 1 1 1 1
Oakland
Triggs L,5-5 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 3
Montas 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Neal 3 1-3 9 7 7 0 1
Coulombe 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Triggs.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:15. A_20,813 (37,090).

