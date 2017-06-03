Nationals 13, Athletics 3

|Washington
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Werth lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Pinder ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Difo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|6
|2
|4
|2
|Rosales 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lind dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Canha ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wieters c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Goodwin rf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Plouffe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ra.Dvis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|47
|13
|20
|13
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Washington
|011
|401
|240—13
|Oakland
|002
|000
|001—
|3
E_D.Murphy (5). DP_Washington 3. LOB_Washington 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Rendon (12), Wieters (9), M.Taylor (7), Alonso (8). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Werth (8), D.Murphy (10), Rendon (10), M.Taylor (5), Goodwin (1), Joyce (6), Alonso (15). SB_T.Turner (14).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Strasburg W,7-1
|7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Treinen
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Oakland
|Triggs L,5-5
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Montas
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Neal
|3
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Triggs.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:15. A_20,813 (37,090).