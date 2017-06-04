Washington Nationals

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals 11, Athletics 10

Nationals 11, Athletics 10

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 7:33 pm 06/04/2017 07:33pm
Share

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 2 2 2 1 1 .262
Goodwin lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .270
Harper rf 2 2 0 0 3 2 .324
Zimmerman dh 5 2 3 3 0 2 .374
Murphy 2b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .340
1-Difo pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Rendon 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Lind 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .338
Wieters c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .278
Taylor cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .270
Totals 36 11 11 11 5 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 4 2 2 4 1 1 .195
Pinder ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .244
Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .293
K.Davis lf 4 3 3 2 0 0 .226
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .297
Healy dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278
Vogt c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .216
Plouffe 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
a-Olson ph 0 1 0 1 1 0 .000
R.Davis cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 37 10 10 10 2 4
Washington 000 003 035—11 11 0
Oakland 010 000 216—10 10 0

a-walked for Plouffe in the 9th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 4, Oakland 2. 2B_Zimmerman (18), Pinder (6), K.Davis (6). 3B_Turner (3). HR_Zimmerman (16), off Madson; Wieters (5), off Montas; Taylor (6), off Montas; K.Davis (17), off Roark; Joyce (7), off Kelley. RBIs_Turner 2 (26), Goodwin (6), Zimmerman 3 (48), Murphy 2 (40), Wieters 2 (20), Taylor (17), Joyce 4 (25), Pinder (15), K.Davis 2 (34), Healy (28), Vogt (13), Olson (1). SB_Turner 2 (16), Harper (1). SF_Goodwin.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Lowrie). RISP_Washington 3 for 3; Oakland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Healy. GIDP_Goodwin, Murphy.

DP_Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Pinder, Alonso), (Alonso, Pinder).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, W, 6-2 7 2-3 5 4 4 1 4 105 3.95
Glover, H, 5 1-3 4 5 5 1 0 22 4.58
Kelley, S, 4-6 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 6.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 7 4 3 3 3 6 104 4.57
Madson, L, 1-4 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 26 2.82
Montas 1 5 5 5 1 1 33 6.11
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.79

Inherited runners-scored_Glover 1-0, Kelley 3-3, Smith 1-0. WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:12. A_21,265 (37,090).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Washington Nationals
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals 11, Athletics 10
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Nationals