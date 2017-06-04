Nationals 11, Athletics 10

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 2 2 2 1 1 .262 Goodwin lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .270 Harper rf 2 2 0 0 3 2 .324 Zimmerman dh 5 2 3 3 0 2 .374 Murphy 2b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .340 1-Difo pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Rendon 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Lind 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .338 Wieters c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .278 Taylor cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .270 Totals 36 11 11 11 5 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 4 2 2 4 1 1 .195 Pinder ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .244 Lowrie 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .293 K.Davis lf 4 3 3 2 0 0 .226 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .297 Healy dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278 Vogt c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .216 Plouffe 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 a-Olson ph 0 1 0 1 1 0 .000 R.Davis cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 37 10 10 10 2 4

Washington 000 003 035—11 11 0 Oakland 010 000 216—10 10 0

a-walked for Plouffe in the 9th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 4, Oakland 2. 2B_Zimmerman (18), Pinder (6), K.Davis (6). 3B_Turner (3). HR_Zimmerman (16), off Madson; Wieters (5), off Montas; Taylor (6), off Montas; K.Davis (17), off Roark; Joyce (7), off Kelley. RBIs_Turner 2 (26), Goodwin (6), Zimmerman 3 (48), Murphy 2 (40), Wieters 2 (20), Taylor (17), Joyce 4 (25), Pinder (15), K.Davis 2 (34), Healy (28), Vogt (13), Olson (1). SB_Turner 2 (16), Harper (1). SF_Goodwin.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Lowrie). RISP_Washington 3 for 3; Oakland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Healy. GIDP_Goodwin, Murphy.

DP_Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Pinder, Alonso), (Alonso, Pinder).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, W, 6-2 7 2-3 5 4 4 1 4 105 3.95 Glover, H, 5 1-3 4 5 5 1 0 22 4.58 Kelley, S, 4-6 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 6.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 7 4 3 3 3 6 104 4.57 Madson, L, 1-4 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 26 2.82 Montas 1 5 5 5 1 1 33 6.11 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.79

Inherited runners-scored_Glover 1-0, Kelley 3-3, Smith 1-0. WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:12. A_21,265 (37,090).