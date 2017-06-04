Nationals 11, Athletics 10

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.262
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Harper rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.324
|Zimmerman dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.374
|Murphy 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.340
|1-Difo pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Lind 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Wieters c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|Taylor cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|11
|5
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.195
|Pinder ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|K.Davis lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Healy dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Vogt c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|a-Olson ph
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|R.Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|37
|10
|10
|10
|2
|4
|Washington
|000
|003
|035—11
|11
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|216—10
|10
|0
a-walked for Plouffe in the 9th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 4, Oakland 2. 2B_Zimmerman (18), Pinder (6), K.Davis (6). 3B_Turner (3). HR_Zimmerman (16), off Madson; Wieters (5), off Montas; Taylor (6), off Montas; K.Davis (17), off Roark; Joyce (7), off Kelley. RBIs_Turner 2 (26), Goodwin (6), Zimmerman 3 (48), Murphy 2 (40), Wieters 2 (20), Taylor (17), Joyce 4 (25), Pinder (15), K.Davis 2 (34), Healy (28), Vogt (13), Olson (1). SB_Turner 2 (16), Harper (1). SF_Goodwin.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Lowrie). RISP_Washington 3 for 3; Oakland 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Healy. GIDP_Goodwin, Murphy.
DP_Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Pinder, Alonso), (Alonso, Pinder).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, W, 6-2
|7
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|105
|3.95
|Glover, H, 5
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|22
|4.58
|Kelley, S, 4-6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|6.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|7
|4
|3
|3
|3
|6
|104
|4.57
|Madson, L, 1-4
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|26
|2.82
|Montas
|1
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|33
|6.11
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored_Glover 1-0, Kelley 3-3, Smith 1-0. WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:12. A_21,265 (37,090).