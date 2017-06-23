Harper’s 10th-inning single lifts Nationals past Reds 6-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, Brian Goodwin homered twice and the Washington Nationals got a solid performance from their bullpen in a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy also homered for the Nationals, who trailed 5-2 in the sixth before coming back to deal the Reds their 12th loss in 13 games.

Trea Turner singled off Raisel Iglesias (2-2) with one out in the 10th and took third on a single by Goodwin before Harper hit a liner that struck the right-field wall on one bounce.

Matt Albers (3-1) pitched the 10th to cap an impressive night for the Nationals’ bullpen, a maligned group that blanked the Reds on one hit over the final five innings.

Goodwin homered in the first inning and again in the seventh, the first multihomer game of the rookie’s career.

Scooter Gennett connected for the skidding Reds.

Seeking his ninth win, Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings, walking two and striking out five. It was only the third time in 15 starts the right-hander allowed more than three earned runs, but it was also the third straight start in which he failed to go six innings.

Reds starter Luis Castillo pitched five effective innings in his major league debut and left with a 5-2 lead, but the Cincinnati bullpen deprived him of the victory. Castillo allowed two runs and five hits, walking five and striking out five.

The 24-year-old rookie was replaced by Michael Lorenzen, who promptly served up a home run to Murphy and gave up a sacrifice fly to pinch-hitter Stephen Drew later in the sixth.

Wandy Peralta took over in the seventh and, like Lorenzen, gave up a homer to the first batter he faced. Goodwin’s drive to right made it 5-all.

Early on, Cincinnati dominated.

The Reds batted around in a four-run first inning that featured Gennett’s 10th home run, a run-scoring fly ball by Scott Schebler and successive RBI singles from Devin Mesorasco and Jose Peraza.

Goodwin homered in the bottom half, but Mesoraco singled in a run in the third. The two-out bloop landed in front of Wilmer Difo, who was playing center field for the first time in the majors and pulled up as the ball dropped at his feet.

ROSTER MOVES

Reds: Castillo was recalled from Double-A Pensacola before the game and LHP Amir Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

Nationals: Difo was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and started in CF for the injured Michael Taylor. RHP A.J. Cole was optioned to Syracuse.

HOME STRETCH

Beginning with this game, Washington plays 14 of 17 at home. Problem is, the Nationals have a better record on the road. “This is a chance for us to establish superiority at home,” manager Dusty Baker said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: LHP Brandon Finnegan (left shoulder soreness) made his third rehabilitation start Wednesday and appears close to coming off the DL.

Nationals: Taylor was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight game with an undisclosed injury. Baker refused to offer details, saying, “It’s none of your business” and “the opposition doesn’t need to know where.” Taylor pinch hit in the 10th. … OF Jayson Werth (foot contusion) is out of the walking boot and “making pretty good progress,” Baker said. Werth’s rehabilitation involves being in the pool, causing Baker to note: “He pulled his hair back and I wondered if he had any gills yet. He’s swimming a lot. I told him he’s starting to look like Michael Phelps.”

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (elbow surgery) comes off the 60-day DL on Saturday to make his first start in the majors since last August. He allowed two runs over 16 2/3 innings in three rehabilitation starts.

Nationals: Joe Ross (3-3, 5.98 ERA) makes his second career start against the Reds.

