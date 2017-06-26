502

Washington Nationals

Cubs hold on after Nationals rally for 4 in 9th, win 5-4

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 11:18 pm 06/26/2017 11:18pm
Washington Nationals Wilmer Difo, bottom, slides home on a wild pitch against Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Wade Davis (71) during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington. Diff scored on the play. The Cubs won 5-4. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wade Davis struck out big league batting leader Ryan Zimmerman with runners on second and third to end Washington’s ninth-inning rally, and the Chicago Cubs held off the Nationals 5-4 Monday night.

In jeopardy of being shut out for the first time this season, the NL East-leading Nationals scored four times in the ninth. Their comeback began against Hector Rondon and continued when Davis entered.

With Washington down 5-3, Bryce Harper’s single loaded the bases with two outs. Davis threw a wild pitch that scored a run before striking out a swinging Zimmerman, who’s hitting .344. The final pitch bounced, and catcher Willson Contreras zipped a low throw to first baseman Anthony Rizzo to close out the victory.

Contreras hit a leadoff home run in his first career game-opening at-bat and Eddie Butler (4-2) worked five scoreless innings to keep the Cubs ahead.

Washington Nationals