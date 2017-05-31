Washington Nationals

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Washington's Bryce Harper gets…

Washington’s Bryce Harper gets suspension reduced 1 game

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 8:59 pm 05/31/2017 08:59pm
Share
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper (34) charges San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper has agreed to drop his appeal of a four-game suspension and will have one game shaved from the punishment.

Harper reached the agreement Wednesday with Major League Baseball and began serving the suspension immediately.

He did not issue a statement and was not in the Nationals clubhouse before Wednesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker had mixed feelings about the decision.

“Very happy,” Baker said when asked his reaction to Harper’s suspension being reduced. “I’m not happy that it was three but three’s better than four. He’ll miss this game tonight and then he’ll miss the first two days of the Oakland series and hopefully he’ll be ready to play on Sunday.”

The punishment stemmed from a bench-clearing brawl on Monday after Harper was hit by a 98 mph fastball from Giants reliever Hunter Strickland. There’s no word on Strickland, who received a six-game suspension and also had planned to appeal.

The bad blood between the two stemmed from a pair of home runs Harper hit off Strickland in the 2014 playoffs.

MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre’s explanation of the disciplinary decisions said Strickland intentionally hit “Harper with a pitch, inciting the bench-clearing incident and fighting,” while Harper’s suspension came “for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting.”

Each player also was fined an undisclosed amount.

Baker noted that Harper’s decision to drop the appeal keeps him in line to return in time for a key series against the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning June 5.

“He didn’t want to miss the L.A. series,” Baker said Wednesday. “He realized the importance of that because hey man, they beat us last year in the playoffs. And the way they’re playing now, we’re going to need every hand on deck.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Latest News Local News MLB News Washington Nationals
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Washington's Bryce Harper gets…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 Outdoor Movie Guide

Outdoor movie season is officially here! So grab a picnic blanket and get ready to watch movie stars under the stars. See a round-up of outdoor flicks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Nationals