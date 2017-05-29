Nationals 3, Giants 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Werth lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .331 1-Goodwin pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Zimmerman 1b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .374 Murphy 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .319 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .291 Wieters c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Roark p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Drew ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 2-Ross pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 3 8 3 1 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Belt 1b-lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .243 Posey c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .340 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Ruggiano rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .228 Arroyo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Williamson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .161 a-Morse ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Moore p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .053 b-Hill ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .103 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hundley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 33 0 8 0 2 9

Washington 010 001 010—3 8 0 San Francisco 000 000 000—0 8 1

a-struck out for Williamson in the 7th. b-popped out for Moore in the 7th. c-walked for Kelley in the 9th. d-struck out for Gearrin in the 9th.

1-ran for Harper in the 8th. 2-ran for Drew in the 9th.

E_Crawford (2). LOB_Washington 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Murphy (14), Arroyo (5). HR_Zimmerman (14), off Moore. RBIs_Zimmerman (40), Murphy 2 (35). CS_Rendon (2), Belt (1), Ruggiano (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Turner 2, Rendon 2); San Francisco 4 (Span, Crawford, Ruggiano 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, W, 5-2 7 6 0 0 1 6 112 3.86 Perez, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.23 Kelley, H, 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 5.79 Glover, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.20 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moore, L, 2-6 7 6 2 2 0 5 99 4.98 Strickland 2-3 0 1 1 0 0 10 1.53 Kontos 1 2 0 0 1 1 27 4.09 Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.83

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 1-0, Kontos 1-1, Gearrin 1-0. HBP_Roark (Arroyo), Strickland (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:03. A_41,969 (41,915).