Nationals 3, Giants 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Werth lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|1-Goodwin pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.374
|Murphy 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.319
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Roark p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Drew ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|2-Ross pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|1
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Belt 1b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Posey c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.340
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Ruggiano rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Arroyo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Williamson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|a-Morse ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Moore p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.053
|b-Hill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hundley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|0
|8
|0
|2
|9
|Washington
|010
|001
|010—3
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
a-struck out for Williamson in the 7th. b-popped out for Moore in the 7th. c-walked for Kelley in the 9th. d-struck out for Gearrin in the 9th.
1-ran for Harper in the 8th. 2-ran for Drew in the 9th.
E_Crawford (2). LOB_Washington 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Murphy (14), Arroyo (5). HR_Zimmerman (14), off Moore. RBIs_Zimmerman (40), Murphy 2 (35). CS_Rendon (2), Belt (1), Ruggiano (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Turner 2, Rendon 2); San Francisco 4 (Span, Crawford, Ruggiano 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 6.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, W, 5-2
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|112
|3.86
|Perez, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.23
|Kelley, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.79
|Glover, S, 6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.20
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore, L, 2-6
|7
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|99
|4.98
|Strickland
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1.53
|Kontos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|4.09
|Gearrin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.83
Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 1-0, Kontos 1-1, Gearrin 1-0. HBP_Roark (Arroyo), Strickland (Harper).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:03. A_41,969 (41,915).