Nationals 6, Mets 0

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 3:46 pm 03/11/2017 03:46pm
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Tylor cf 3 2 2 0 Grndrsn cf 3 0 2 0
Butista ph 2 1 1 1 Jo.Mora pr 1 0 0 0
C.Hisey lf 3 1 1 1 N.Wlker 2b 3 0 0 0
Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 Mzzilli 3b 1 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 2 1 1 1 Cspedes lf 2 0 0 0
Perkins ph 1 0 0 0 P.Bondi lf 2 0 1 0
Ad.Lind 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Bruce rf 3 0 0 0
Rbinson 1b 2 0 1 1 Johnson rf 1 0 1 0
Ne.Soto dh 2 0 1 0 Lu.Duda 1b 3 0 0 0
Ra.Read ph 2 0 0 0 Oberste 1b 1 0 0 0
D.Nrris c 2 0 1 0 d’Arnud c 1 0 0 0
Lobaton c 1 0 0 1 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0
Wi.Difo ss 2 0 0 0 Rosario ss 2 0 1 0
G.Green ph 1 0 0 0 Wdmnsee ph 1 0 0 0
B.Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 Becerra dh 2 0 0 0
M.Skole 3b 2 0 0 0 Kczmrsk ph 1 0 0 0
Dr.Ward 3b 1 0 0 0 Rynolds 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Jseph 2b 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 2b 1 0 0 0
B.Snydr 2b 2 1 1 0
Totals 34 6 9 5 Totals 32 0 5 0
Washington 100 003 200—6
New York 000 000 000—0

E_Joseph (1), Cespedes (1), Rosario (2). DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 4, New York 6. 2B_Taylor (2). 3B_Snyder (1). SB_Taylor (4), Bautista (1). SF_Goodwin (1), Lobaton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 1 1
Worley 2 1 0 0 0 1
Voth 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Guthrie 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Matz L, 0-1 3 3 1 0 0 2
Sewald 2 0 0 0 0 1
Goeddel 1 4 3 3 0 2
Gorzelanny 1 2 2 1 0 1
Burns 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smoker 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Goeddel, Gorzelanny.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:29. A_7,387

Washington Nationals