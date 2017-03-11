Nationals 6, Mets 0

|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Grndrsn cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Butista ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jo.Mora pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hisey lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|N.Wlker 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mzzilli 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cspedes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Bondi lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ad.Lind 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bruce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ne.Soto dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lu.Duda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Read ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Oberste 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Nrris c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnud c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lobaton c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Green ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wdmnsee ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Becerra dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Skole 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kczmrsk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dr.Ward 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Jseph 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Snydr 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Washington
|100
|003
|200—6
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Joseph (1), Cespedes (1), Rosario (2). DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 4, New York 6. 2B_Taylor (2). 3B_Snyder (1). SB_Taylor (4), Bautista (1). SF_Goodwin (1), Lobaton (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Fedde W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Worley
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Voth
|1 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Guthrie
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Matz L, 0-1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sewald
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Goeddel
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Gorzelanny
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Burns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smoker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Goeddel, Gorzelanny.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:29. A_7,387