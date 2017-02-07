10:57 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Washington Nationals

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals acquire lefty reliever…

Nationals acquire lefty reliever Enny Romero from Rays

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 6:10 pm 02/07/2017 06:10pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals added to their bullpen depth by acquiring left-handed reliever Enny Romero from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league right-hander Jeffrey Rosa.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo announced the trade Tuesday, a week before pitchers and catchers report to the team’s first spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Romero, 26, had a 5.91 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 28 walks in 45 2/3 innings over 52 appearances last season, his first in the majors. His fastball averaged 96.1 mph, which ranked ninth among American League relievers.

In 76 major league appearances, Romero is 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA.

Rosa, 21, went 1-8 with a 3.33 ERA in 24 starts for the Dominican Summer League Nationals and Gulf Coast Nationals over the past two seasons.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Washington Nationals
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals acquire lefty reliever…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Nationals