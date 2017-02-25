5:11 pm, February 25, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Washington Nationals

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals 8, Mets 6

Nationals 8, Mets 6

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 4:56 pm 02/25/2017 04:56pm
Share

Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 2 0 0 0 J.Reyes 3b 2 0 0 0
Burriss ph 2 0 1 0 T.Rvera 3b 3 1 1 0
C.Jseph 2b 0 1 0 0 Grndrsn cf 2 0 0 0
A.Eaton cf 2 0 0 0 C.Start cf 1 0 0 0
Butista cf 2 1 1 0 Rynolds 3b 0 2 0 0
B.Snydr lf 1 0 1 1 Cspedes lf 2 0 1 0
D.Mrphy 2b 2 0 0 0 Ccchini pr 1 2 1 0
Wi.Difo 2b 2 1 0 0 D.Wrght dh 2 0 0 0
B.Hrper rf 2 1 2 1 Cnforto ph 1 0 1 1
Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 0 1 0 0
M.Tylor lf 2 0 0 0 B.Nimmo ph 1 0 0 1
Stvnson lf 2 1 1 2 Cabrera ss 2 0 0 0
Ad.Lind 1b 2 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 0 1 1
M.Skole 1b 1 1 1 1 W.Flres 1b 2 0 1 0
D.Nrris c 2 1 1 0 D.Smith pr 1 0 0 1
J.Slano c 2 0 1 0 J.Bruce rf 2 0 1 0
Ne.Soto 3b 2 1 1 2 Tijeron pr 2 0 0 1
Dr.Ward 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Kelly 2b 2 0 0 1
Rbinson dh 3 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 2 0 1 0
Ra.Read ph 1 0 0 0 Crrillo c 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 8 10 7 Totals 33 6 8 6
Washington 010 024 001—8
New York 000 001 032—6

E_Turner (1), Taijeron (1). DP_Washington 2, New York 2. LOB_Washington 4, New York 10. 2B_Burriss (1), Snyder (1), Solano (1), Cespedes (1), Cecchini (1). HR_Harper (1), Stevenson (1), Skole (1), Soto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gott H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Nathan H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Perez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Albers W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 1 0
Guthrie 1 2 1 1 0 1
Romero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Adams 2-3 0 3 3 4 2
Eitel H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Broadway 1 2 2 2 1 1
New York
Gilmartin L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 0 1
Taylor 2 1 0 0 0 1
Blevins 1 2 2 2 0 2
McGowan 1-3 4 4 4 1 0
Wilk 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Smoker 1 0 0 0 1 1
Regnault 1 1 1 1 2 0

HBP_by_Broadway (Reynolds).

WP_McGowan.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:15. A_5,793

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Washington Nationals
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals 8, Mets 6
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Nationals