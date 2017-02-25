Nationals 8, Mets 6

|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Reyes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Burriss ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Rvera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Jseph 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grndrsn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Eaton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Start cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Butista cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rynolds 3b
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B.Snydr lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cspedes lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ccchini pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Wi.Difo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D.Wrght dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Cnforto ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M.Tylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Nimmo ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Stvnson lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Cabrera ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.Lind 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Skole 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|W.Flres 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Nrris c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Smith pr
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J.Slano c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Bruce rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ne.Soto 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Tijeron pr
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Dr.Ward 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kelly 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rbinson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvera c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ra.Read ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crrillo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|7
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|Washington
|010
|024
|001—8
|New York
|000
|001
|032—6
E_Turner (1), Taijeron (1). DP_Washington 2, New York 2. LOB_Washington 4, New York 10. 2B_Burriss (1), Snyder (1), Solano (1), Cespedes (1), Cecchini (1). HR_Harper (1), Stevenson (1), Skole (1), Soto (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Gonzalez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gott H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nathan H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albers W, 1-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guthrie
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adams
|2-3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Eitel H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Broadway
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|New York
|Gilmartin L, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Taylor
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blevins
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|McGowan
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Wilk
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smoker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Regnault
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
HBP_by_Broadway (Reynolds).
WP_McGowan.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:15. A_5,793