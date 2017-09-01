Storm-Mystics, Box

Bird 5-9 5-5 19, Clark 9-13 0-0 20, Langhorne 5-10 5-5 15, Loyd 6-13 5-5 19, Stewart 4-14 3-4 12, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Quinn 1-2 0-0 3, Swords 5-5 0-0 10, Tokashiki 0-1 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 38-75 19-21 106.
Delle Donne 11-18 9-9 37, Meesseman 11-17 3-4 27, Ruffin-Pratt 1-3 1-2 3, Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Toliver 4-13 2-2 12, Hawkins 4-5 0-0 9, Hightower 4-11 1-2 10, Latta 1-4 2-2 4, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 18-21 110.
|Seattle
|26
|23
|20
|21
|16—106
|Washington
|24
|25
|21
|20
|20—110
3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-25 (Bird 4-6, Loyd 2-4, Clark 2-5, Quinn 1-2, Whitcomb 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-3), Washington 12-27 (Delle Donne 6-9, Meesseman 2-3, Toliver 2-7, Hawkins 1-1, Hightower 1-4, Latta 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 32 (Stewart 13), Washington 38 (Thomas 12). Assists_Seattle 30 (Bird 13), Washington 24 (Toliver 8). Total Fouls_Seattle 24, Washington 15. Technicals_Seattle defensive three second, Seattle team. A_11,567 (20,356).
