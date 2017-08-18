WNBA Capsules

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 25 points and the Minnesota Lynx shattered the WNBA record for margin of victory at 59 points, beating the Indiana Fever 111-52 on Friday night.

The Lynx set another league record with a 37-0 run that began at 4:54 of the first quarter when Minnesota led 22-9 and ended with Alexis Jones’ layup for a 59-9 lead, also at the 4:54 mark, in the second quarter.

Minnesota broke the margin record of 46 set by Seattle in a 111-65 win over Tulsa on Aug. 7, 2010.

The Lynx, who were 20-2 two weeks ago, but 1-3 since losing point guard Lindsay Whalen to a hand injury, also played without forward Rebekkah Brunson. She left Minnesota’s previous game, a loss to Seattle on Wednesday night, because of a sprained ankle.

Renee Montgomery added 20 points, and Jia Perkins had 15 points and seven rebounds for the league-leading Lynx (22-5). They hit exactly 100 points three times this season before Friday’s effort that fell three shy of the team record.

Jazmon Gwathmey led Indiana (9-20) with 12 points.

LIBERTY 82, SUN 70

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tina Charles had 24 points and seven rebounds and New York beat Connecticutto extend its winning streak to four and end the Sun’s run at six.

Sugar Rodgers added 13 points, Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe 12 and Bria Hartley 11 for the Liberty (16-12). They also snapped the Sun’s eight-game home winning streak.

The Liberty, with the WNBA’s top field-goal defense, held the Sun (18-10) to 34 percent.

Jasmine Thomas led the Sun with 15 points. Shekinna Stricklen added 12, Jonquel Jones 11 and Alyssa Thomas 10, the latter two dealing with foul trouble. Jones, with nine rebounds, had a streak of seven straight double-doubles end.

Charles scored 18 points in the second quarter when the Liberty took a four-point halftime lead. The Liberty also led by four after three quarters with Rodgers giving New York an 80-63 lead with a 3-pointer with 3:38 left in the game.

MERCURY 89, MYSTICS 79

WASHINGTON (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help Phoenix Mercury pull away against Washington.

Taurasi hit a jumper with five minutes to go to give Phoenix (15-13) the lead for good at 71-70. With the Mercury up 10, Taurasi added four free throws in the final minute to keep the Mystics (16-12) at bay.

Camille Little added 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting, and Stephanie Talbot made all three of her 3-point attempts and scored 12 points. Brittney Griner, playing in her second game after missing eight with injuries, added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mystics, who have been without All-Star Elena Delle Donne all of August after thumb surgery, got 21 points from Kristi Toliver, 13 from Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and 12 from Krystal Thomas.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.