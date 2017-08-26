Wings-Mystics, Box

DALLAS (83)

Christmas-Kelly 4-7 4-6 12, Diggins-Smith 6-15 7-9 20, Gray 3-8 0-0 8, Johnson 4-9 1-2 9, Plaisance 3-6 1-2 9, Chong 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 3-5 0-0 7, Paris 2-4 0-2 4, Powers 1-3 5-6 7, Thornton 2-6 3-4 7. Totals 28-63 21-31 83.

WASHINGTON (78)

Delle Donne 9-18 8-9 29, Meesseman 10-17 1-2 22, Ruffin-Pratt 2-9 2-3 6, Thomas 3-7 0-0 6, Toliver 1-4 0-2 3. Totals 27-66 19-26 78.

Dallas 25 18 20 20—83 Washington 18 32 12 16—78

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-22 (Plaisance 2-5, Gray 2-5, Davis 1-1, Diggins-Smith 1-5, Johnson 0-2, Thornton 0-2, Powers 0-2), Washington 5-12 (Delle Donne 3-6, Toliver 1-2, Meesseman 1-3, Latta 0-1). Fouled Out_Ruffin-Pratt. Rebounds_Dallas 36 (Johnson 11), Washington 39 (Delle Donne 11). Assists_Dallas 16 (Diggins-Smith 7), Washington 11 (Toliver 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Washington 23. Technicals_Christmas-Kelly, Washington defensive three second, Washington team 2, Washington coach Mike Thibault.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.