501.5
Mystics-Stars, Box

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 10:07 pm 08/04/2017 10:07pm
WASHINGTON (74)

Meesseman 6-14 3-4 15, Ruffin-Pratt 8-13 1-1 17, Thomas 0-2 3-6 3, Toliver 7-14 0-0 18, Walker-Kimbrough 3-6 0-0 8, Hawkins 1-6 0-0 2, Hightower 2-6 0-0 4, Latta 2-8 0-0 4, Taylor 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 29-69 10-15 74.

SAN ANTONIO (76)

Alexander 6-10 0-0 12, Harrison 8-13 4-5 20, McBride 4-13 3-5 12, Montgomery 4-8 0-0 10, Plum 2-8 4-4 9, Coffey 1-2 0-0 2, Hamby 0-2 1-2 1, Holmes 2-3 0-0 5, Jefferson 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy 1-2 0-0 3, de Souza 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-65 12-16 76.

Washington 27 13 19 15—74
San Antonio 23 21 13 19—76

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-19 (Toliver 4-8, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3, Hightower 0-1, Hawkins 0-2, Latta 0-5), San Antonio 6-15 (Montgomery 2-2, Murphy 1-1, Holmes 1-1, Plum 1-4, McBride 1-6, Hamby 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 38 (Thomas 20), San Antonio 36 (Harrison 10). Assists_Washington 20 (Meesseman, Toliver 6), San Antonio 24 (Plum 12). Total Fouls_Washington 15, San Antonio 19. Technicals_Washington defensive three second, Washington team. A_4,955 (18,418).

