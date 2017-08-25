501.5
Mystics-Liberty, Box

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 9:34 pm 08/25/2017 09:34pm
WASHINGTON (66)

Delle Donne 5-10 2-2 13, Meesseman 5-9 0-1 10, Ruffin-Pratt 1-6 1-2 3, Thomas 7-8 3-5 17, Toliver 3-9 3-4 11. Totals 25-61 13-18 66.

NEW YORK (74)

Charles 9-18 1-2 20, Hartley 4-11 0-0 10, Prince 6-11 6-6 20, Vaughn 1-1 0-0 2, Zellous 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 29-69 10-12 74.

Washington 21 20 19 6—66
New York 21 22 18 13—74

3-Point Goals_Washington 3-16 (Toliver 2-6, Delle Donne 1-2, Hawkins 0-1, Latta 0-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2, Meesseman 0-3), New York 6-15 (Prince 2-4, Hartley 2-5, Charles 1-1, Zellous 0-1, Rodgers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 26 (Meesseman 7), New York 34 (Vaughn 7). Assists_Washington 13 (Delle Donne, Meesseman 3), New York 10 (Hartley 3). Total Fouls_Washington 16, New York 16.

