Mercury-Mystics, Box

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 9:20 pm 08/18/2017 09:20pm
PHOENIX (89)

Currie 1-6 0-0 2, D.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Griner 6-10 1-2 13, Little 5-5 5-9 15, Taurasi 8-14 6-8 25, Cannon 2-3 0-0 4, George 1-1 0-0 3, Mitchell 3-7 2-2 9, Talbot 4-6 1-2 12, Turner 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 32-60 17-25 89.

WASHINGTON (79)

Meesseman 3-10 1-2 7, Ruffin-Pratt 1-3 3-4 5, Thomas 5-7 2-6 12, Toliver 6-16 9-9 21, Walker-Kimbrough 5-12 0-0 13, Cloud 2-3 0-0 5, Hawkins 0-4 2-2 2, Hightower 3-5 2-2 8, Latta 0-6 2-2 2, Taylor 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 26-67 23-29 79.

Phoenix 20 22 14 33—89
Washington 21 14 21 23—79

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-18 (Talbot 3-3, Taurasi 3-8, George 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Turner 0-1, Currie 0-3), Washington 4-23 (Walker-Kimbrough 3-5, Cloud 1-2, Hightower 0-2, Latta 0-2, Hawkins 0-2, Toliver 0-10). Fouled Out_Meesseman. Rebounds_Phoenix 31 (Griner 10), Washington 35 (Thomas, Meesseman 8). Assists_Phoenix 20 (D.Robinson, Talbot, Mitchell 4), Washington 15 (Toliver 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 27, Washington 27. Technicals_Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello, Washington coach Mike Thibault. A_7,208 (20,356).

Latest News Sports Washington Mystics Washington, DC Sports
