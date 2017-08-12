Fever-Mystics, Box

INDIANA (80)

Achonwa 2-6 1-2 5, Coleman 1-6 0-0 3, Dupree 12-18 2-2 26, Gwathmey 3-12 3-4 10, Wheeler 3-12 0-0 8, Hamson 1-2 0-0 2, Larkins 1-1 0-0 2, McCall 5-7 2-5 12, Pohlen 3-6 3-3 12. Totals 31-70 11-16 80.

WASHINGTON (100)

Meesseman 7-14 0-0 15, Ruffin-Pratt 1-3 5-5 7, Thomas 7-8 6-6 20, Toliver 4-5 0-0 9, Walker-Kimbrough 2-6 7-8 13, Cloud 0-1 0-0 0, Hawkins 3-4 2-2 9, Hightower 4-8 0-0 10, Latta 5-8 0-0 13, Peters 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 2-4 4. Totals 34-59 22-25 100.

Indiana 16 20 25 19— 80 Washington 28 21 26 25—100

3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-19 (Pohlen 3-4, Wheeler 2-6, Coleman 1-2, Gwathmey 1-6, McCall 0-1), Washington 10-17 (Latta 3-4, Hightower 2-3, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3, Hawkins 1-1, Toliver 1-2, Meesseman 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 25 (Dupree 8), Washington 35 (Thomas 14). Assists_Indiana 21 (Wheeler 8), Washington 23 (Meesseman 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Washington 18. Technicals_Washington defensive three second, Washington team. A_7,337 (20,356).

