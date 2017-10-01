201.5
Nick DeSimone breaks tie, Sharks beat Golden Knights 5-3

By The Associated Press October 1, 2017 11:04 pm 10/01/2017 11:04pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick DeSimone broke a tie midway through the third period in the San Jose Sharks’ 5-3 exhibition victory over the expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Marcus Sorensen, Chris Tierney, Barclay Goodrow and Joel Ward also scored for the Sharks. Aaron Dell made 20 saves in the first 1 1/2 periods, and Troy Grosenick stopped 14 shots the rest of the way for the victory.

Erik Haula, David Perron and Colin Miller scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves.

CAPITALS 4, BLUES 3

At St. Louis, Brett Connolly scored with 4:26 left to lift Washington past St. Louis.

Tom Wilson, Devante Smith-Pelly and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 20 saves. Wilson was ejected late in the second period when he received a game misconduct for boarding Sam Blais.

Wade Megan, Dmitrij Jason and Braden Schenn scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped 17 shots.

ISLANDERS 5, FLYERS 2

At Philadelphia, Anthony Beauvillier scored twice in a 3:39 span late in the second period and early in third to help New York beat Philadelphia.

Dennis Seidenberg, Anders Lee and Steve Bernier also scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss made 31 saves.

Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds scored for the Flyers, and Brian Elliott stopped 17 shots.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

