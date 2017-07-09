501.5
Ovechkins celebrate marriage almost a year later

By J. Brooks | @JBrooksWTOP July 9, 2017
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, married last year to model Nastya Shubskaya, celebrated Saturday as the couple held a reception that had us all wishing we had been invited.

WASHINGTON — Usually you “lose your shirt” after a bad marriage, but Washington Capitals Winger Alex Ovechkin, married last year to model Nastya Shubskaya, celebrated Saturday as the couple held a reception that had us all wishing we had been invited.

Ovechkin, who scored 33 goals last season, tying teammate TJ Oshie for the team lead, was married August 2016 in a small private wedding. The two had been dating since early 2015.

The Capitals begin the 2017-2018 regular season in Ottawa on Oct. 5, with the teams home opener two days later on Oct. 7 as the Montreal Canadiens will visit the Verizon Center.

Ovechkin, who will be 32 this September, has 4 seasons left on the record contract he signed in 2008.

Shubskaya’s mother is actress and director Vera Glagoleva. Her father is shipbuilding entrepreneur Kirill Shubskiy.

