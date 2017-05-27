Washington Capitals

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Capitals » AP Sources: Caps to…

AP Sources: Caps to host Leafs in outdoor game at Navy

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 8:45 pm 05/27/2017 08:45pm
Share

Two people with knowledge of the situation say the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs will play an outdoor game at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, next season.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the NHL had not announced the event. The game is scheduled to be played March 3 at the 34,000-seat Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium that hosts Navy football games.

It’s the first NHL outdoor game to take place at a U.S. service academy. It’s the third outdoor game for Washington and Toronto.

The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres will play in the 2018 Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at Citi Field in New York.

NHL Network revealed on air that the league would announce a game at Navy on Monday.

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style NHL News Washington Capitals
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Capitals » AP Sources: Caps to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Capitals