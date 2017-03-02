Vrana, Holtby help Caps edge Devils 1-0; home streak at 14

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NHL-leading Washington Capitals won their franchise-record 14th consecutive home game, beating the New Jersey Devils 1-0 thanks to rookie forward Jakub Vrana’s power-play goal with about 12½ minutes left in the third period Thursday night.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby only needed to make 15 saves for his eighth shutout of the season. New Jersey’s previous season low for shots on goal was 17.

Washington’s streak in the nation’s capital began on New Year’s Day; the team’s last defeat on home ice came was 2-1 via shootout on Dec. 29 against — yes, that’s right — the Devils.