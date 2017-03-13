Capitals-Ducks Sum

|Washington
|0
|1
|1—2
|Anaheim
|0
|3
|2—5
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Anaheim, Perry 13, 4:52. 2, Anaheim, Perry 14 (Kesler, Getzlaf), 9:21. 3, Anaheim, Rakell 29 (Getzlaf), 9:49. 4, Washington, Carlson 7 (Williams, Backstrom), 12:10 (pp).
Third Period_5, Anaheim, Getzlaf 13 (Kesler, Perry), 4:27 (pp). 6, Washington, Johansson 22 (Kuznetsov, Ovechkin), 4:57. 7, Anaheim, Kesler 20 (Silfverberg, Cogliano), 12:42.
Shots on Goal_Washington 7-13-7_27. Anaheim 10-12-10_32.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 5; Anaheim 1 of 6.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 34-11-5 (32 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Bernier 13-7-2 (27-25).
A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:40.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.