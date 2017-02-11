Ducks-Capitals Sum

|Anaheim
|0
|2
|2—4
|Washington
|3
|1
|2—6
First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 23 (Backstrom, Johansson), 6:45 (pp). 2, Washington, Backstrom 17 (Ovechkin, Oshie), 14:35. 3, Washington, Wilson 4 (Beagle, Winnik), 17:48.
Second Period_4, Anaheim, Silfverberg 17 (Cogliano, Getzlaf), 7:16. 5, Washington, Winnik 7, 12:18 (sh). 6, Anaheim, Lindholm 5 (Getzlaf, Silfverberg), 17:36.
Third Period_7, Anaheim, Kesler 19 (Fowler), 9:38. 8, Anaheim, Getzlaf 9 (Bieksa, Fowler), 11:48. 9, Washington, Sanford 1 (Niskanen, Connolly), 17:21. 10, Washington, Johansson 19 (Backstrom), 19:47.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-10-7_22. Washington 16-10-13_39.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 3.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 21-14-8 (38 shots-33 saves). Washington, Holtby 29-8-4 (22-18).
A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:36.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tony Sericolo.