Ducks-Capitals Sum

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 10:37 pm 02/11/2017 10:37pm
Anaheim 0 2 2—4
Washington 3 1 2—6

First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 23 (Backstrom, Johansson), 6:45 (pp). 2, Washington, Backstrom 17 (Ovechkin, Oshie), 14:35. 3, Washington, Wilson 4 (Beagle, Winnik), 17:48.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Silfverberg 17 (Cogliano, Getzlaf), 7:16. 5, Washington, Winnik 7, 12:18 (sh). 6, Anaheim, Lindholm 5 (Getzlaf, Silfverberg), 17:36.

Third Period_7, Anaheim, Kesler 19 (Fowler), 9:38. 8, Anaheim, Getzlaf 9 (Bieksa, Fowler), 11:48. 9, Washington, Sanford 1 (Niskanen, Connolly), 17:21. 10, Washington, Johansson 19 (Backstrom), 19:47.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-10-7_22. Washington 16-10-13_39.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 21-14-8 (38 shots-33 saves). Washington, Holtby 29-8-4 (22-18).

A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:36.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tony Sericolo.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News Washington Capitals
