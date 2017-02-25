Capitals-Predators Sum

|Washington
|1
|0
|1—2
|Nashville
|0
|3
|2—5
First Period_1, Washington, T.Wilson 6 (Beagle, Winnik), 1:12.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Josi 10 (Johansen, Forsberg), 1:56. 3, Nashville, Forsberg 23 (Arvidsson, Ellis), 8:54. 4, Nashville, Fisher 15 (Subban, Ellis), 11:57 (pp).
Third Period_5, Nashville, Josi 11 (Johansen), 12:07 (pp). 6, Washington, Kuznetsov 15 (Carlson, Williams), 17:03. 7, Nashville, Arvidsson 20 (Johansen, Forsberg), 19:08.
Shots on Goal_Washington 11-5-10_26. Nashville 9-9-8_26.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Nashville 2 of 4.
Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 10-5-2 (25 shots-21 saves). Nashville, Saros 7-5-3 (26-24).
A_17,150 (17,113). T_2:36.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Trent Knorr.