Bruins-Capitals Sum

First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 19 (Backstrom), 3:06. 2, Washington, Backstrom 14 (Niskanen, Oshie), 13:34. 3, Boston, Marchand 22 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 18:46 (pp).
Second Period_4, Boston, Marchand 23 (Spooner, Pastrnak), 2:49 (pp). 5, Washington, Ovechkin 25 (Niskanen, Backstrom), 19:45 (pp).
Third Period_6, Washington, Connolly 9 (Kuznetsov, Orlov), 3:29. 7, Washington, Kuznetsov 11 (Wilson), 15:53. 8, Boston, Krejci 13 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 18:29.
Shots on Goal_Boston 9-8-16_33. Washington 6-8-8_22.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 3; Washington 1 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 25-13-4 (22 shots-17 saves). Washington, Holtby 25-8-4 (33-30).
A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:32.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brian Murphy.