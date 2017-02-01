5:20 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Capitals

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Capitals » Bruins-Capitals Sum

Bruins-Capitals Sum

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 10:59 pm 02/01/2017 10:59pm
Share
Boston 1 1 1—3
Washington 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 19 (Backstrom), 3:06. 2, Washington, Backstrom 14 (Niskanen, Oshie), 13:34. 3, Boston, Marchand 22 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 18:46 (pp).

Second Period_4, Boston, Marchand 23 (Spooner, Pastrnak), 2:49 (pp). 5, Washington, Ovechkin 25 (Niskanen, Backstrom), 19:45 (pp).

Third Period_6, Washington, Connolly 9 (Kuznetsov, Orlov), 3:29. 7, Washington, Kuznetsov 11 (Wilson), 15:53. 8, Boston, Krejci 13 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 18:29.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-8-16_33. Washington 6-8-8_22.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 3; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 25-13-4 (22 shots-17 saves). Washington, Holtby 25-8-4 (33-30).

A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:32.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brian Murphy.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News Washington Capitals
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Capitals » Bruins-Capitals Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Capitals