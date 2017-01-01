10:40 pm, January 1, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The Washington Redskins have been eliminated from playoff contention following a 19-10 loss to the New York Giants.

Washington Capitals

Senators-Capitals Sums

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 10:25 pm 01/01/2017 10:25pm
Ottawa 0 1 0—1
Washington 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Chorney, WSH, (tripping), 14:36.

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Turris 13 (Dzingel, Methot), 12:41. 2, Washington, Alzner 3 (Williams, Oshie), 19:40. Penalties_Wideman, OTT, (slashing), 9:26; Backstrom, WSH, (holding), 17:33.

Third Period_3, Washington, Chorney 1 (Orpik, Wilson), 2:43. Penalties_Orpik, WSH, (tripping), 8:10; Kuznetsov, WSH, (slashing), 8:10; Stone, OTT, (holding), 13:32.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-7-9_24. Washington 8-9-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 8-5-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Washington, Holtby 16-8-4 (24-23).

A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:28.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.

