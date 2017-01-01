Senators-Capitals Sum

|Ottawa
|0
|1
|0—1
|Washington
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Ottawa, Turris 13 (Dzingel, Methot), 12:41. 2, Washington, Alzner 3 (Williams, Oshie), 19:40.
Third Period_3, Washington, Chorney 1 (Orpik, Wilson), 2:43.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-7-9_24. Washington 8-9-11_28.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Washington 0 of 2.
Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 8-5-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Washington, Holtby 16-8-4 (24-23).
A_18,506 (18,506). T_2:28.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.
