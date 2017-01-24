Capitals-Senators Sums

|Washington
|0
|0
|0—0
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, Ottawa, Kelly 3 (Claesson, Pyatt), 1:46 (sh). 2, Ottawa, Ryan 11 (Brassard, Claesson), 4:10. Penalties_Phaneuf, OTT, (slashing), 0:36; Ovechkin, WSH, (high sticking), 2:01.
Second Period_3, Ottawa, Smith 12 (Dzingel, Wideman), 11:57 (pp). Penalties_Turris, OTT, (hooking), 5:09; Connolly, WSH, (high sticking), 7:54; Kuznetsov, WSH, (slashing), 10:18; Ovechkin, WSH, (roughing), 12:07; Pageau, OTT, (roughing), 12:07; Dzingel, OTT, (high sticking), 18:58.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Kuznetsov, WSH, (interference), 5:05; Smith, OTT, (holding), 8:43; Smith, OTT, (hooking), 14:09; Wideman, OTT, (hooking), 19:38.
Shots on Goal_Washington 9-13-9_31. Ottawa 10-13-11_34.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 6; Ottawa 1 of 4.
Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 9-2-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Ottawa, Condon 14-7-4 (31-31).
A_16,683 (19,153). T_2:29.
Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Steve Miller.
